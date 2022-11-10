When: 01:15 GMT, Monday TV: Sky Sports NFL

This contest presents a mismatch in the running game, with Atlanta likely to see success through this route.

The Falcons are one of the best teams in the NFL at running the ball – averaging 162.9 rushing yards per game. That’s a good sign against a Carolina side averaging 139.3 rushing yards allowed per game.

They're boosted by the return of Cordarrelle Patterson - who came back from injury last week. In that game against the Chargers, he went for 44 yards and two touchdowns from 13 attempts.

We're focusing on another Falcon though and backing MARCUS MARIOTA ANYTIME TD SCORER.

He's a QB who likes to run when the chance opens up - leading to the three rushing touchdowns he has on his tally this season.

Mariota has had 30+ rushing yards in four of his last five games – with 43 when these two teams faced each other very recently in Week 8.

The Panthers also allowed Bengals QB Joe Burrow to go for a TD last time out. This is a contest where Mariota can strike again.