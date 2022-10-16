Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
golf icon
Sports
Golf
Cricket
Tennis
Darts
Boxing / MMA
NFL
Snooker
Other Sports
Keegan Bradley celebrates
Keegan Bradley celebrates

ZOZO Championship: Keegan Bradley a 33/1 winning tip for Ben Coley

By Sporting Life
08:04 · SUN October 16, 2022

Keegan Bradley maintained his form to hold final-round playing partner Rickie Fowler at bay and land another big-priced winner for our Ben Coley in the ZOZO Championship.

Coley's sensational tipping form has resulted in more significant profits throughout 2022 after a brilliant couple of years in 2020 and 2021, and Bradley - tipped each-way at 33/1 in his pre-tournament preview - was making it back-to-back ZOZO Championship winners for our expert having put up popular winner Hideki Matsuyama 12 months ago.

Bradley was pushed all the way by a resurgent Fowler on Sunday but, after bogeys on 14 and 16, the 36-year-old held his nerve to birdie the next and find par on the last hole to win by a single stroke, despite his closest rival posting a birdie on the 18th.

An emotional Bradley told Sky Sports: "I really want to thank my wife Jillian, for all the sacrifices she's made, and my whole team.

"It's why I practice so hard, that two-putt on 16 was major. I was ready, and what happened on 17 (birdie) was possibly the best hole of my life. This is what I want to do, I want to win tournaments and I want to be in Ryder Cups.

"I'm so proud to win this tournament, thanks so much to Japan and to ZOZO."

Ben Coley wrote...

Full preview here

Another former Firestone champion, Bradley said he loved the course when starting brightly here in 2019, perhaps paying the price for a weekend in the company of Woods, and returned last year to finish with a flourish for seventh place.

He said at the Sanderson Farms last time how much he enjoys a tree-lined course and before that, at the BMW Championship, he talked about how much he relishes hitting driver as often as possible. With three par-fives and a number of long par-fours, plus the rain which has fallen in Japan recently, it ought to be an important weapon this week.

Safer gambling

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....