Keegan Bradley maintained his form to hold final-round playing partner Rickie Fowler at bay and land another big-priced winner for our Ben Coley in the ZOZO Championship.
Coley's sensational tipping form has resulted in more significant profits throughout 2022 after a brilliant couple of years in 2020 and 2021, and Bradley - tipped each-way at 33/1 in his pre-tournament preview - was making it back-to-back ZOZO Championship winners for our expert having put up popular winner Hideki Matsuyama 12 months ago.
Bradley was pushed all the way by a resurgent Fowler on Sunday but, after bogeys on 14 and 16, the 36-year-old held his nerve to birdie the next and find par on the last hole to win by a single stroke, despite his closest rival posting a birdie on the 18th.
An emotional Bradley told Sky Sports: "I really want to thank my wife Jillian, for all the sacrifices she's made, and my whole team.
"It's why I practice so hard, that two-putt on 16 was major. I was ready, and what happened on 17 (birdie) was possibly the best hole of my life. This is what I want to do, I want to win tournaments and I want to be in Ryder Cups.
"I'm so proud to win this tournament, thanks so much to Japan and to ZOZO."
Another former Firestone champion, Bradley said he loved the course when starting brightly here in 2019, perhaps paying the price for a weekend in the company of Woods, and returned last year to finish with a flourish for seventh place.
He said at the Sanderson Farms last time how much he enjoys a tree-lined course and before that, at the BMW Championship, he talked about how much he relishes hitting driver as often as possible. With three par-fives and a number of long par-fours, plus the rain which has fallen in Japan recently, it ought to be an important weapon this week.
We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.
If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.
Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.