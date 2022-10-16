Coley's sensational tipping form has resulted in more significant profits throughout 2022 after a brilliant couple of years in 2020 and 2021, and Bradley - tipped each-way at 33/1 in his pre-tournament preview - was making it back-to-back ZOZO Championship winners for our expert having put up popular winner Hideki Matsuyama 12 months ago.

Bradley was pushed all the way by a resurgent Fowler on Sunday but, after bogeys on 14 and 16, the 36-year-old held his nerve to birdie the next and find par on the last hole to win by a single stroke, despite his closest rival posting a birdie on the 18th.

An emotional Bradley told Sky Sports: "I really want to thank my wife Jillian, for all the sacrifices she's made, and my whole team.

"It's why I practice so hard, that two-putt on 16 was major. I was ready, and what happened on 17 (birdie) was possibly the best hole of my life. This is what I want to do, I want to win tournaments and I want to be in Ryder Cups.

"I'm so proud to win this tournament, thanks so much to Japan and to ZOZO."