Hours studying Rory McIlroy pay off as Yuka Saso claims US Open

Saso claimed the title with a 10-foot birdie putt on the third hole of her play-off against Japan’s Nasa Hataoka, becoming only the second teenager to win the US women’s Open.

Saso also matched 2008 winner Inbee Park as the tournament’s youngest champion at 19 years, 11 months, 7 days old, and became the LPGA’s seventh successive first-time major winner.

Earlier, Saso had stumbled with a two-over 73 in her final round after entering Sunday in second place a shot behind America’s Lexi Thompson.

While Thompson fell to third with a four-over 75, Saso’s up-and-down round – featuring two double bogeys, a bogey and three birdies – was just enough to clinch a play-off spot.

Hataoka had surged up the leaderboard with a three-under 68, joining Saso at four-under for the tournament, but after both women parred the first two play-off holes, it was Saso who grabbed the first telling advantage.

Saso says she had modelled her game on that of McIlroy, having spent hours watching videos of his swing before bed each night.

McIlroy has said in the past he has seen the similarities in their swings and was flattered by Saso’s praise. The Northern Irishman sent her an Instagram message before Sunday’s final round urging her to victory.

England’s Mel Reid was the top-placed Briton, in a share of 46th on 12-over par after a seven-over 78.