Clark carded a final-round 70 to win by a single shot from McIlroy in what had developed into a head-to-head between players in separate groups, one which looked to provide McIlroy with a huge opportunity to end his long major drought.

McIlroy though made bogey at the par-five 14th hole which Clark followed with a superb birdie to move three clear, before bogeys at the 15th and 16th holes saw his lead reduced to just one.

That's where it remained after Clark scrambled par at the 17th hole while up ahead, McIlroy left himself one final long-range birdie look on a day which had seen his putter let him down as it had at St Andrews last July.

With such a wide fairway to aim at it was always likely that Clark would avoid disaster and with McIlroy unable to conjure a moment of magic, the American was left to first hit the green and then two-putt from long range for his first major win.

Clark did that, showing impressive poise to complete the job and confine McIlroy to second place and his 19th top-10 finish since last capturing a major championship back in 2014.

McIlroy will be left to rue a short missed birdie putt at the eighth hole and a poor wedge to the 14th which ultimately cost him a shot and gave Clark the breathing room he needed to edge to a narrow and dramatic win.