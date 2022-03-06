Leaderboard

-16 Wu

-12 Long, Cockerill, Lawrence

-11 Horsey

-10 Pavon, Gavins

Report

Wu Ashun cruised to victory at the Magical Kenya Open as a closing 65 gave him an emphatic four-shot win in Nairobi.

Scot Ewen Ferguson entered the final day with a four-shot lead of his own but as he stumbled to a 76 and a tie for eighth, China’s Wu was a picture of consistency in picking up his fourth DP World Tour title.

The 36-year-old bogeyed the second but birdied the fourth and another gain on a par-five at the seventh started a run of four birdies in a row.

That gave him a two-shot advantage and with nearest challengers Aaron Cockerill, Thriston Lawrence and Hurly Long completing their rounds at 12 under, Wu knew exactly what he needed to do over the closing holes, with birdies on the 17th and 18th merely putting gloss on his victory as he finished at 16 under.

“It’s a very, very good feeling today to win this championship. It was very tough today, I played very, very well today and made seven birdies,” Wu said.

“After two rounds I told myself, if I can make five under every day on the weekend and finish 15 under, I think I’ll have a chance to win the tournament.

“Today I was four shots behind and still playing to my plan. Five under was my goal today and after 10 holes I had a good feeling and I told myself I’ll keep playing and make a couple of birdies and it’s fine.”

England’s David Horsey finished five shots off the lead, one clear of countryman Daniel Gavins and two ahead of Ferguson and Welshman Stuart Manley.