Tiger Woods was involved in a car accident
Tiger Woods gives first interview since car crash in February

By Sporting Life
16:14 · THU May 27, 2021

Tiger Woods intends to take things “one step at a time” as he continues a painful recovery following his car accident in February.

The 45-year-old had surgery on open fractures to his lower right leg and further injuries to his foot and ankle following a single-vehicle crash in Los Angeles.

Woods, who was found to be travelling at almost twice the legal speed limit when he crashed, returned to his home in Florida, where he has been undergoing extensive rehabilitation.

The 15-time major champion has revealed in an interview with Golf Digest, published on Thursday, how testing his recuperation regime was, but did not give any comment on his hopes of playing golf again.

“This has been an entirely different animal,” Woods told Golf Digest.

“I understand more of the rehab processes because of my past injuries, but this was more painful than anything I have ever experienced.”

Woods has previously undergone five back operations, including spinal-fusion surgery in April 2017.

“My physical therapy has been keeping me busy,” he added.

“I do my routines every day and am focused on my number one goal right now: walking on my own. Taking it one step at a time.”

Woods revealed the “incredible” amount of goodwill messages he had received from around the world.

The American said: “I have had so much support from people both inside and outside of golf which means so much to me and has helped tremendously.”

