Golf betting tips: Ben Coley lands 60/1 and 80/1 winners on successful Sunday

It started at the Tenerife Open, where Burmester carded a brilliant bogey-free 62 to claim his first title in four years.

He was a 60/1 selection in Coley's preview of the tournament and the South African won comfortably as he finished with a five-shot lead after the final round.

It was a strong final round from Burmester. He had finished the penultimate round one shot off the lead but soon hit the front and the chasing pack could not keep pace as he made nine birdies.

The success didn't stop there. Just hours later, all eyes were on the Valspar Championship in Florida where Burns was tied with American compatriot Keegan Bradley after 36 and 54 holes.

Both players were among Coley's selections for the tournament. Burns was priced at 80/1 while Bradley was a 70/1 tip, both at each-way, but it was Burns who came out on top as he won by three shots.

It looked as if it was going to go down to the wire, but Bradley’s drive on the 13th found the water, allowing Burns to pull ahead and he kept hold of his lead until the conclusion.

The 24-year-old went on to pick up shots on the 14th and 16th and knew he had taken the title when he holed a bogey putt on the 18th.

The two individual victories provided Coley with his fourth big-priced winner in the past three weeks - with Burns delivering his eighth of 2021 so far.