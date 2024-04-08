Sporting Life
Win £500 to spend on golf equipment, rounds and lessons with our Masters giveaway

By Sporting Life
19:27 · MON April 08, 2024

Throughout the week of the Masters, we're giving you the chance to win ‘The Golf Gift Card’ worth £500.

One lucky winner will be able to treat themselves to the latest golf gear, play at hundreds of great courses across the UK, and even book lessons with their local PGA professional.

To enter, simply login and answer the question below before the closing date of 10am on Monday April 15 and one person will be drawn at random from all correct answers.

The competition is for Sporting Life members only, so if you do not have an account you can join for FREE by clicking the button above.

Masters competition: Key terms and conditions

  • 18+
  • Sporting Life account required
  • One entry per person
  • Eligibility restrictions apply
  • Further T&Cs apply
