Sources told SI's Bob Harig that Woods was at the course with his son, Charlie, and close friend Justin Thomas, nine days before the start of the tournament.

Woods' plane had been spotted leaving its Florida base and touching down in Georgia, sparking speculation that he would commit to play in the first major of the season.

Woods has been out since defending his title in November 2020, having been involved in a career- and indeed life-threatening car crash last February.

He played the PNC Challenge prior to Christmas, a parent-child charity event in which he and Charlie had a chance to win. But Woods was permitted to ride in a cart and showed signs of fatigue whenever required to walk.

Reports have recently emerged suggesting he's been moving better at home, and a return to action at the course where he's a five-time champion now appears possible.