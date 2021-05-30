Made in Himmerland report and leaderboard: Bernd Wiesberger defends crown

Leaderboard

- 21 Wiesberger

-16 Migliozzi

-15 Bland, Scrivener, Smith

-14 Bjork, Geary

Report

Austria’s Bernd Wiesberger defended his Made in Himmerland title in style as he cruised to a five-shot win in Denmark.

The 35-year-old had led after every round and, having started the day with a one-shot advantage, dominated proceedings with eight birdies in a closing 64.

That gave him a 21-under total as Wiesberger romped to his eighth European Tour title.

Italy’s Guido Migliozzi shot a closing 63 to finish a distant second on 16 under, with English pair Richard Bland and Jordan Smith sharing third with Australia’s Jason Scrivener on 15 under.

Wiesberger’s triumph means nobody has won more than his four titles on the European Tour since the start of the 2019 season – he joins world number one Dustin Johnson on that mark – and is likely to lift him back into the world’s top 50.

After birdieing the first, Wiesberger had his only bogey of the day at the short third but soon got the shot back from close range on the fifth.

Wiesberger’s tee shot on the par-three sixth cleared the water in front of the green with nothing to spare but a sensational chip saw him rescue par and four birdies in five holes from the eighth turned the closing stretch into a procession.

“It’s unbelievable,” Wiesberger said. “I’ve had seven chances (to defend a title) – I wasn’t successful the first six.

“I’ve said it all week, I really like it here. Playing here is good for my confidence especially after a couple of tougher weeks, so it’s a special place for me.

“It brings out the best in me. I got it going when I needed to so really enjoyable.”

Victory also propels Wiesberger into contention for a place on Padraig Harrington’s Ryder Cup team later this year.

Asked about a possible debut, he added: “There’s a lot of golf to be played. First of all I really wanted to have a good week and start playing better golf again.

“This week really clicked for me, had a couple of good breaks on the way as well.

“Got to keep playing good golf but I would like to put my name in the vicinity of one of those spots. First things first, I need to play some more tournaments like this week and it will sort itself out.”