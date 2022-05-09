Report

Max Homa claimed his second PGA Tour title of the season as he finished two shots clear of the field to win the Wells Fargo Championship.

Homa - an 11/4 tip in Martin Mathews' final round preview - began the final round in second place but overhauled a two-shot deficit with a two-under 68 as overnight leader Keegan Bradley finished the round on two-over.

Englishman Matt Fitzpatrick’s three-under final-round 67 at the TPC Potomac in Maryland was not enough to catch Homa, but he finished tied for second alongside Bradley and Cameron Young, who fired a 66.

Homa made birdies at the first and fifth holes and although he bogeyed the seventh, back-to-back birdies at the ninth and 10th put him into the lead.

Another birdie at the 15th was sandwiched by two more bogeys at the 13th and 16th, but he held on to clinch his fourth career PGA Tour title and first since the Fortinet Championship at Napa last September.

Bradley’s final round included two double bogeys, at the second and 11th holes, three bogeys and five birdies.

Fitzpatrick made birdies at the fifth, 12th and 18th in a bogey-free round, while defending champion Rory McIlroy, two under overnight, fired a second successive 68 to finish four strokes off the winner in fifth place.