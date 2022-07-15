Tiger Woods received a spine-tingling reception on the 18th at St Andrews as his Open Championship campaign ended by missing the cut on Friday.
The three-time champion, who lifted the Claret Jug at this iconic venue in 2000 and 2005, remains hopeful he will be able to compete in future Opens but does admit it could be his last at St Andrews.
“It was very emotional for me,” Woods said. “I have been coming here since 1995 and I don’t know when the next one comes around, in what, 2030, if I will be physically able to play by then.
“I felt like it might be my last British Open at St Andrews and the ovation and warmth was an unbelievable feeling.
“They understand what the golf is all about and what it takes to be an Open champion. I’ve been lucky enough to have won here twice and it felt very emotional just because I don’t know what my health is going to be like.”
After his watery troubles on Thursday, Tiger Woods managed to avoid the Swilcan Burn as he made par at the first, but at six over he needs to make considerable inroads.
Woods holed a 28-footer at the third for his first birdie since the 14th hole on Thursday, while Johnson stiffed his approach at the 10th to move level with Gooch and McIlroy on six under.
Woods had put together a run of nine successive pars, which did nothing for his seven-over total, while playing partner Fitzpatrick got himself to five under with a birdie at the 455-yard 15th.
Woods double-bogeyed the 16th to drop further back to nine over.
After a par four at the 17th, he was then given a great ovation by the crowd as he made his way up the 18th.
It was clearly an emotional moment for the three-time Open champion, who removed his cap to acknowledge the applause.
He did not pause for commemorative photographs as he crossed the Swilcan Bridge but uncertainty still remained over whether he would play in an Open at St Andrews again.
Woods went on to chip within a few feet of the flag but missed his birdie putt and finished with a three-over-par round of 75 and on nine over overall.