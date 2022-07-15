The three-time champion, who lifted the Claret Jug at this iconic venue in 2000 and 2005, remains hopeful he will be able to compete in future Opens but does admit it could be his last at St Andrews.

“It was very emotional for me,” Woods said. “I have been coming here since 1995 and I don’t know when the next one comes around, in what, 2030, if I will be physically able to play by then.

“I felt like it might be my last British Open at St Andrews and the ovation and warmth was an unbelievable feeling.

“They understand what the golf is all about and what it takes to be an Open champion. I’ve been lucky enough to have won here twice and it felt very emotional just because I don’t know what my health is going to be like.”