Scroll down to watch Shane Lowry's hole in one
Watch Shane Lowry's magic hole-in-one on the iconic 17th at TPC Sawgrass during the PLAYERS Championship

By Sporting Life
22:23 · SUN March 13, 2022

Shane Lowry produced a moment of magic during the third round of the PLAYERS Championship with a hole-in-one on the iconic 17th at TPC Sawgrass.

There are few better places to hit an ace in world golf than the Island Green, which was almost unplayable during the earlier rounds due to the swirling winds.

But the popular Irishman made the most of much better weather conditions on Sunday to send the crowd almost as wild as his own celebrations.

Lowry is just the 10th player to ace this notorious hole following on from Brad Fabel (1986), Brian Claar (1991), Fred Couples (1997), Joey Sindelar (1999), Paul Azinger (2000), Miguel Angel Jimenez (2002) Willy Wilcox (2016), Sergio Garcia (2017) and Ryan Moore (2019).

