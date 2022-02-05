Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Cheltenham Festival
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
golf icon
Sports
Golf
NFL
Darts
Snooker
Rugby Union
Boxing / MMA
Tennis
Cricket
Other Sports
Spieth plays his second across a canyon - and with a 70-foot drop just inches in front of him
Spieth plays his second across a canyon - and with a 70-foot drop just inches in front of him

Watch Jordan Spieth play shot over canyon which is inches in front of his stance

By Sporting Life
21:54 · SAT February 05, 2022

Jordan Spieth risked more than a golf tournament when playing an approach shot from a cliff edge at Pebble Beach on Saturday.

The American was mounting a charge when his tee-shot off the eighth tee came to rest inches from disaster, with a near-70 foot drop narrowly avoided.

But while the fate of Spieth's ball was possibly only of concern to him and his backers, TV viewers around the world were concerned for the man himself as golf's ultimate escape artist decided to play the ball from where it was.

Watch that remarkable and risky shot here...

Spieth had no trouble covering the canyon and went on to make par despite missing the green, before continuing his move up the leaderboard.

Walking off the back of the hole, Spieth and caddie Michael Greller shared a hug which perhaps revealed that Spieth was less calm about the shot than he had appeared.

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....