Jordan Spieth risked more than a golf tournament when playing an approach shot from a cliff edge at Pebble Beach on Saturday.
The American was mounting a charge when his tee-shot off the eighth tee came to rest inches from disaster, with a near-70 foot drop narrowly avoided.
But while the fate of Spieth's ball was possibly only of concern to him and his backers, TV viewers around the world were concerned for the man himself as golf's ultimate escape artist decided to play the ball from where it was.
Spieth had no trouble covering the canyon and went on to make par despite missing the green, before continuing his move up the leaderboard.
Walking off the back of the hole, Spieth and caddie Michael Greller shared a hug which perhaps revealed that Spieth was less calm about the shot than he had appeared.