Hayden Buckley became the latest player to make a hole-in-one at the iconic 17th hole as The PLAYERS Championship got off to a thrilling start.
Buckley's wedge to a generous front pin pitched past the hole before rolling gently down the slope and in, following the lead of Shane Lowry from 12 months earlier.
It was a shot that took the American to within one of the lead before he added a birdie at the usually fearsome 18th hole in a dream start to his second appearance in the event.
Buckley added another birdie at the first to take the outright lead on his own.
Rory McIlroy suffered contrasting fortunes, starting off with a double-bogey at the 10th hole as the marquee three-ball made a slow start.
Through six holes, McIlroy was two-over, with Jon Rahm and Scottie Scheffler both level par.
Instead, it was world number 107 Buckley who provided the early fireworks, registering the 11th ace at the 17th since the tournament first came to Sawgrass in 1982.