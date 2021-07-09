Watch: Golf fan steals Rory McIlroy's club and prepares to hit clubhead cover before being escorted off the course at Scottish Open

McIlroy was waiting to get his round under way at 8am at the Renaissance Club alongside US Open champion Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

Footage on social media showed a man walk on to the tee, take the distinctive dog headcover off McIlroy’s driver and then grab an iron from the bag as the former world number one looked on in apparent bemusement.

He then looked as though he was going to hit the headcover with the club but he took too long and was escorted off the tee by a security guard after handing the club to McIlroy’s caddie Harry Diamond.