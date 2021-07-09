Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
golf icon
Sports
Golf
Tennis
Cricket
Rugby Union
Darts
Boxing / MMA
Snooker
Other Sports
Scroll down to watch this crazy video of a fan stealing Rory McIlroy's club
Scroll down to watch this crazy video of a fan stealing Rory McIlroy's club

Watch: Golf fan steals Rory McIlroy's club and prepares to hit clubhead cover before being escorted off the course at Scottish Open

By Sporting Life
14:08 · FRI July 09, 2021

Rory McIlroy’s second round of the Scottish Open got off to a bizarre start after a spectator took a club from the four-time major winner’s bag on the 10th tee.

McIlroy was waiting to get his round under way at 8am at the Renaissance Club alongside US Open champion Jon Rahm and Justin Thomas.

Footage on social media showed a man walk on to the tee, take the distinctive dog headcover off McIlroy’s driver and then grab an iron from the bag as the former world number one looked on in apparent bemusement.

He then looked as though he was going to hit the headcover with the club but he took too long and was escorted off the tee by a security guard after handing the club to McIlroy’s caddie Harry Diamond.

A spokesperson for the European Tour said: “At approximately 8am on Friday morning, a spectator entered the 10th tee area.

“He was quickly escorted from the tee by security personnel and the matter is now in the hands of Police Scotland.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson told the PA news agency: “Officers were alerted to a man causing a disturbance within the grounds of the Renaissance Club in East Lothian, around 8am on Friday, July 9.

“The 35-year-old man has been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh and enquiries are ongoing.”

It is the first time that fans have been allowed in to watch a British golf event since the start of the coronavirus pandemic, with around 4,000 permitted entry per day.

Ben Coley's player-by-player profiles for The Open Championship
Click on the image for Ben Coley's player-by-player profiles for The Open Championship

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....