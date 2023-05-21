Block is one of the 20 club professionals taking part in the PGA Championship, the other 19 all having missed the cut as 47-year-old Block stuck around close to the top 10 all week long.

Having been paired with Justin Rose on Saturday and again fought hard to remain in the mix, Block was grouped with Rory McIlroy for the final round, understandably struggling to keep pace with the four-time major champion early on.

Then came arguably the moment of the championship, as Block's approach to the par-three 15th hole went in on the fly.