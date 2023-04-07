Play was suspended during the second round of the 87th Masters on Friday after two pine trees fell near the 17th tee at Augusta National.

Host broadcaster ESPN reported that no spectators had been injured after strong winds brought the trees crashing to the ground. Augusta National said the same in a statement released later.

The moment a tree fell on No. 17 at Augusta National. pic.twitter.com/43qilawab4 — Sky Sports Golf (@SkySportsGolf) April 7, 2023

Eyewitness Megan Hill told the Augusta Chronicle: “I was sitting, looking, waiting for the next group to come up to the tee and it fell maybe eight to 10 chairs to our left. “I stood up and screamed and thought, ‘Is it going to fall on me? It fell to the left of us and it was so scary. If the wind had been blowing a slightly different direction, we might have got hit.”

It's a miracle no one got hurt when these huge trees fell. pic.twitter.com/j2nd5943kZ — Ryan Ballengee (@RyanBallengee) April 7, 2023