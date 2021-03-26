45/1 tip Daniel Van Tonder wins Kenya Open in dramatic fashion

Jannewattananond bogeyed the 16th and couldn't hole from 17 feet to win the tournament on the last, the two heading back to the 18th tee for what proved to be a lengthy play-off.

Van Tonder looked to have let slip his chance with back-to-back bogeys soon after hitting the front, but a mammoth birdie putt on the final hole saw him post a competitive clubhouse target.

🤑 Anyone collecting golf winnings... on a Friday? ⛳️ @BenColeyGolf 's 45/1 tip Danie van Tonder holed *this* putt to get into a play-off, then won it with a birdie 👊 pic.twitter.com/tPOjQfESif

Twice, Van Tonder had mid-range putts to win which slid by the hole, but a brilliant approach to three feet finally clinched his first European Tour win — and more profits for followers of our golf tips, with 25/1 selection Sam Horsfield finishing in a share of third as well.

Van Tonder's win adds to three PGA Tour winners in the last eight weeks, with European Tour place returns coming via 80/1 chance Jamie Donaldson in Qatar, 150/1 shot Ryan Fox in Saudi Arabia, and Romain Langasque in Kenya a week ago.

Coley's decision to stick with Van Tonder, who missed the cut in the first of back-to-back events at the same course, paid off in spectacular style as the South African earned the biggest win of his career.