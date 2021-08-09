Erik Van Rooyen wins Barracuda Championship for first PGA Tour title

Report

South Africa’s Erik Van Rooyen finished five points clear of the field in California to claim the Barracuda Championship with 50 points in the modified Stableford scoring system.

The 31-year-old picked up an eagle – worth five points – and six birdies, worth two points each, en route to a final round score of 16.

The only blemish on his card was a bogey on the fifth, which cost him one point.

Van Rooyen finished five points ahead of runner-up Andrew Putnam, who only scored 11 on Sunday despite opening his account with an eagle and three birdies on the first four holes.

England’s Ben Taylor began the day just nine points off the lead but closed out his tournament tied for 27th after failing to pick up any points in his final round.

Compatriot Tom Lewis finished on 20 points with a share of 54th position after adding eight points to his tally on Sunday.