US Open takeaways: Analysis of the second round at Shinnecock Hills where Joaquin Niemann received a penalty for misconduct

Victim shtick as strong as ever

Four years on, its future uncertain amid confirmation of PIF's withdrawal, and with more recent reports suggesting that PIF is now loaning it money, LIV Golf is fighting for life. Might now be the time to stop acting like a victim, I wonder.

In fairness to the once Saudi-funded golf league, it was not company policy to leap to the defence of Joaquin Niemann when he became the first player to be penalised under a new code of conduct scheme all four majors signed up to. Sergio Garcia, his fellow LIV Golf player, escaped with a warning at Augusta, but Niemann's reported 50-yard club toss saw that bypassed and a penalty assessed instead.

Yet the immediate reaction from some of the most prominent pro-LIV voices online – some staff members, others seemingly still working on that – was to draw comparisons with their favourite target, perhaps the only player who could've switched sides and won the war for LIV, Rory McIlroy. Presumably, his steadfast refusal to do so is partly why he's the first thought in a LIV fan's mind when anything controversial occurs.

One year ago, nine months prior to the new scheme, McIlroy threw a club in the US Open. It went about 15 yards, straight down the fairway, endangering nobody. It was not pleasant to watch and McIlroy, the sport's biggest active star, ought to know better. Who he is and where he plays his golf does not mean making excuses for what he does and on this occasion, and a handful of others throughout a near two-decade top-class career, he behaved poorly.

What that has to do with Niemann's penalty, nobody thinking rationally seems to know. And, in a classic demonstration of the online numbers game, it didn't seem to matter when the simple facts were laid out. McIlroy was not punished under a 2026 code of conduct for something that happened in 2025. Players on both sides of golf's divide have escaped punishment, because their offence took place before it became an offence.

What's most cynical about this is that some of the accounts posting provocatively, weaponising both Niemann and McIlroy, extracting from their infractions the maximum possible returns for blue-tick accounts that might make 50 dollars with a few more retweets, did not perform the natural second step once they'd been corrected. That step is to remove the original tweet. Instead, those posts were left to foment anger where there ought to have been none.

Buried beneath all this was the infraction itself and lost completely was the chance to agree to a simple conclusion: it is to golf's benefit that poor behaviour such as that Niemann is reported to have displayed will now be punished properly. It's taken too long. This is a pious sport which rushes to tell others about its virtues. Only if they are upheld by stringent enforcement of proper rules can that remain. This was a win for all to celebrate.