Max Homa

Although yet to contend in a major championship, there's otherwise lots to like about Homa this week. For starters he's from California, and won his hometown event at Riviera earlier this year — traditionally a good major trial given its famed golf course and demanding conditions. Homa has also won at Quail Hollow, another long, championship layout with thick rough, and his last two visits to Torrey Pines have resulted in finishes of eighth and 18th. At 39th in the world he deserves respect and sixth place last time was an ideal way to prepare.

Sergio Garcia

The trouble with Garcia is that he's become hopeless at majors, ever since winning one in 2017. Since then he's not managed a single top-20 finish, and has missed 11 cuts in 15, including each of his last four. Why then is he of interest? Because Torrey Pines fundamentally suits, especially now he's added length off the tee and is genuinely one of the most effective drivers on the planet. He held the 54-hole lead here once and having contended at Colonial on his latest outing, perhaps it's time he reminded us what he can do.

Lee Westwood

Among the handful of close calls of Westwood's career in majors came here in 2008, when he finished a shot outside the play-off. That's one of several excellent performances in the US Open and if we isolate his record in this event, when it's been held in California, his form figures read: 7-5-3-16-10. Granted, it's nine years since the latest of those, but Westwood contended for the PLAYERS Championship in March. More recently his form has been quiet but he perhaps had his mind elsewhere, having been married last week. Could those positive vibes carry him into contention once more?

Bubba Watson

Bubba has a poor US Open record, but he played really well at Winged Foot last year only to endure a frustrating week on the greens (sixth from tee-to-green). That was the best he's played in the event for a long time but returning to Torrey Pines might help, as he's a past winner of the Farmers Insurance Open which is held here. Always a player who comes alive on his favourite courses, that alone makes him of interest, although after an encouraging spring he has gone off the boil and was last seen withdrawing from the Memorial Tournament.

Charl Schwartzel

Another former Masters champion who makes some appeal, Schwartzel has been back in good nick this year and almost won the Zurich Classic with partner Louis Oosthuizen. He rode that wave into a run of 21-14-3 following the Masters and went off shorter than he is here for the PGA Championship as a result. Although disappointing there, he made the cut last time at Muirfield Village and played well on his last visit to Torrey Pines.