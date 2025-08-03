Tracking US Ryder Cup qualification and wildcard picks

USA captain Keegan Bradley will then make six wildcard selections during the week beginning Monday August 25, after the conclusion of the TOUR Championship, which marks the end of the regular season.

Both remaining events reward 1pt per $1,000 earned. This means the winner of the final two events of the qualifying period will earn 3,600 points. That's roughly the gap between players in sixth and 12th at the moment and means that upwards of 25 players can still qualify automatically, although this number will reduce significantly following the FedEx St Jude Championship.

Tracking the Ryder Cup candidates

SCOTTIE SCHEFFLER has already qualified for the Ryder Cup, but after him there are still five places up for grabs. However, it seems certain that the following players either qualify or are selected: XANDER SCHAUFFELE, JJ SPAUN, RUSSELL HENLEY, BRYSON DECHAMBEAU, HARRIS ENGLISH and JUSTIN THOMAS.

That leaves five places still to be decided and, fascinatingly, US captain Keegan Bradley is among the options. So will be Cameron Young if he completes the job in the Wyndham Championship, which could see him climb to 15th in points. Meanwhile, big names like Collin Morikawa and Patrick Cantlay may have a little to prove and just two events in which to do so.

Here are the leading candidates for the five remaining spots, listed in order of their position in the standings.

COLLIN MORIKAWA

Next scheduled appearance: BMW Championship

Having played in both Ryder Cups since turning professional in 2019 and gone unbeaten on debut, would be almost unthinkable were the two-time major champion to miss out, especially if he remains so close to automatic qualification. The risk is that he continues in the same vein we saw in Scotland and Northern Ireland, missing two cuts. However, would be silly to exclude him based on a fortnight of links golf and providing he does OK at Southwind, will be back on course to be the most obvious pick. Near certain to reach East Lake, too.

BEN GRIFFIN

Next scheduled appearance: BMW Championship

Emerged as a candidate with two wins in the spring albeit first was with a partner in Zurich Classic. Impressed further at Colonial and played so well in both the PGA and US Open, but then missed both cuts in July before a solid but unspectacular Wyndham. Suddenly looks like he'll need a strong fortnight starting with an improvement on previous Southwind displays and cannot afford to fall further down the list.

KEEGAN BRADLEY

Next scheduled appearance: BMW Championship

Winner of the Travelers just as he did in 2023 and now down to him whether he's left out again, 11 years on from his second Ryder Cup appearance. Case in favour boosted by a better-than-usual Open but was hardly spectacular and followed it with a missed cut, before heading next to Southwind where he's generally struggled. Only he knows whether he's met the standard or what that standard is.

MAVERICK MCNEALY

Next scheduled appearance: BMW Championship

Hasn't added to late-2024 RSM Classic breakthrough but does boast some serious top-level form this year: eighth at the Sentry, second in the Genesis, third in the Heritage and fifth at Memorial, all Signature Events, makes him look good on paper and 23rd in the Open was solid. Disappointed in the 3M Open so again, a sense that the next three weeks are vital and will probably need to contend. Guaranteed to play all three events which helps.

BRIAN HARMAN

Next scheduled appearance: BMW Championship

Not as consistent as some on this list but toughed it out to win the Texas Open and has recently shown better signs, adding a top-10 at his beloved Travelers followed by another in the Open. Surprised he skipped the Wyndham on a suitable course but has a solid Southwind record and having done OK in 2023, a case can be made. Only played with Max Homa in Rome, however, which may count against him.

ANDREW NOVAK

Next scheduled appearance: BMW Championship

The US equivalent of Matt Wallace in some ways having made no secret of his desperation to play, and things looked good after second place in the Heritage followed by that pairs win with Griffin. However, probably needed to win the Heritage to really ignite his prospects, has been a few steps below Griffin and others since then, and needs a miracle including that first solo win.

PATRICK CANTLAY

Next scheduled appearance: BMW Championship

Further down the standings than you'd like but plays a high-class schedule made up almost exclusively of Signature Events and majors, which means some results should be marked up. Obvious partner for Xander Schauffele, was defiantly brilliant in the last Ryder Cup as he has been in the Presidents Cup too, and despite some close-range putting issues lately would be madness not to select him.

SAM BURNS

Next scheduled appearance: BMW Championship

Similar to Cantlay in that he's further down than you'd like and in Burns' case, given modest performances for USA so far, can't be considered a certainty, especially now Scottie Scheffler has found a suitable alternative partner in Russell Henley. That said, has played well throughout summer, almost won in Canada, and is now hugely favoured by two very suitable courses in the final three events before selections are made. Can't afford to play poorly but solid golf might do.

WYNDHAM CLARK

Next scheduled appearance: BMW Championship

Not exactly in favour generally given US Open antics and in some ways is the anti-Morikawa, in that the form which makes him a viable option comes courtesy of links golf courses in Scotland and Northern Ireland. However, did follow them with another big step forward with his iron play in 3M Open and as a major champion with Ryder Cup experience could emerge as a good option if continuing to improve. Seventh at Southwind last year.

CAMERON YOUNG

Next scheduled appearance: BMW Championship

Would've been in Bradley's mind prior to the Wyndham Championship owing to his course suitability, the fact that he's from New Jersey, and flashes of excellent form including in the US Open. Improved putting stats and imperious driving in fact make him look an obvious one but for some really poor golf in an up-and-down year. Should he close out the Wyndham will still be well short of qualifying but potentially one more good performance from looking a guaranteed pick, and Caves Valley will suit.

DANIEL BERGER

Next scheduled appearance: BMW Championship

Higher than some would anticipate in the points list owing to some good hauls in Signature Events plus two runner-up finishes to complete his return to fitness and form. Has Ryder Cup experience and would be a popular pick within the dressing room but reason for inclusion here less the case now, more the fact that he's won twice at Southwind. Make it a hat-trick and then we're talking; anything less probably not enough.

CHRIS GOTTERUP

Next scheduled appearance: BMW Championship

Won the Scottish Open in seriously impressive fashion and the fact he stared down Rory McIlroy in the final round is hard to ignore. Went on to add third place in the Open then 10th in the 3M Open and while this was all a big step up results-wise, long-game numbers had been outstanding for some time. Wonder if it might be him or Young for a pick given how similar they are but not impossible both make the side.

JORDAN SPIETH

Next scheduled appearance: BMW Championship

Some still consider him likely to be picked despite being a long way down the standings and there have been positives since returning from surgery last year. Hugely popular, an obvious partner for Justin Thomas and singles aside has a strong record in US colours, but played poorly in Rome and is going to head to Southwind on the FedEx Cup bubble. Surely at least has to progress to the BMW Championship or else Bradley, who no doubt planned to pick him during a good spring run, may be forced to look elsewhere.

PATRICK REED

Next scheduled appearance: LIV Golf Chicago

Actually sits one place below Talor Gooch in the LIV Golf individual standings but unlike Gooch could be considered a candidate following victory on that circuit in Dallas. Had said he knew the Open would be key and missed the cut there so would likely need at least another win to force Bradley into a choice he'd surely rather not make. LIV does at least have three events before selections are made.

MAX HOMA

Next scheduled appearance: TBC

Failed to make even the top 100 in FedEx Cup points and struggles have been well-documented, so having missed cut at the Wyndham seems extremely unlikely he's under consideration. There is though an argument that he should be, largely centred around his performances for the US so far, including that brave putt he holed to keep the match alive in Rome. Hitting it much better, too, but US have too much depth for him to sneak into that 12th spot.