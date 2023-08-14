Tracking Ryder Cup wildcard options ahead of 2023 contest between Europe and USA

⬆⬆⬆

Lucas Glover

Glover made it back-to-back wins with a play-off victory at Southwind on Sunday. Having ended 15 of his last 17 rounds inside the top 10, he is plainly the form pick on the PGA Tour right now and calls for his inclusion have grown louder as a result, which is not difficult to understand. He can no longer qualify automatically for the US side but would be very close were he to make it a hat-trick this week, at which point his selection would be guaranteed.

For now there remains some doubt for those of us who don't have Zach Johnson's number. With Brian Harman and Wyndham Clark already in the side and set to make their respective debuts along with Max Homa, Glover may be battling the likes of Tony Finau, Justin Thomas and Keegan Bradley for one or two spots, assuming that Fred Couples' radio revelation that Cam Young is in proves reliable.

These are players who not only have represented the USA in past Ryder Cups with real distinction, but to a man they've been involved at some stage at the very highest level in recent years, something Glover hasn't really managed for more than a decade. His desire to play is obvious and his very recent credentials are flawless, but there's always a bigger picture and this one brings some top-class players into calculations.

His remains the most dramatic rise as he simply was not a part of wildcard conversations until last Sunday. The question now is how much, if anything, does he have left to do?

Justin Rose

After round one of the FedEx St. Jude Championship, Rose had thrown doubt over his own Ryder Cup prospects. They'd appeared solid since his February win at Pebble Beach all the way through to June, but three missed cuts in four from the US Open through to Hoylake came at the very worst time. Then he returned with a nightmare 76 to prop up the leaderboard.

Thankfully for Rose there was no cut, and a second-round 67 to climb to 62nd paved the way for a third-round 61 to move to 23rd. Finishing the job with a final-round 68, he ended in a share of 20th which may well have put the seal on his return to the side. And who can argue with that?

Rose now sits 32nd in the FedEx Cup, one good week from returning to East Lake, a course he adores. Still, he can probably afford to play like he did last Thursday and expect to be named among Luke Donald's selections in just under a month.

Jordan Spieth

Max Homa would've made this feature had he not climbed to sixth place in the US standings, displacing Xander Schauffele. Both will make the team and so will Spieth, who contended at Southwind on the back of an encouraging if slightly frustrating top-30 finish in the Open a month ago.

Spieth had been named by Fred Couples as a wildcard guarantee but his overall form has been patchy since the spring, and fans will have been relieved to see him contending at the weekend at a course he's not always enjoyed. It surely represents the removal of any doubt when it comes to his Ryder Cup prospects, the case for him strengthened by a sensational display at last year's Presidents Cup.

Spieth is not yet guaranteed a start at East Lake. Like Rose, it may no longer matter.

Collin Morikawa

Among the various wildcard options at Zach Johnson's disposal, Morikawa is the one who I feel ought not to be in any doubt and yet somehow appears to be. That tells us what winning does for a reputation and the simple fact is that he hasn't done it since November 2021, which means he's responsible for arming his critics.

That being said, he's all but guaranteed to make East Lake, he had a putt to win on the PGA Tour as recently as three starts ago, he has three solid major performances to his name this year, and his overall body of work would be strong whoever's name was attached to it.

That the name is Morikawa, a two-time major champion who excelled on his Ryder Cup debut and whose iron play remains exceptional, should remove any doubt. I expect Johnson sees it that way, too.

⬇⬇⬇

Seamus Power

After ending 2022 in sparkling form, Power looked close to a Ryder Cup lock. Twice a PGA Tour winner now and having played well in majors during the earlier months of the season, he had laid the foundations for another step up the ladder and all the rewards that go with it.

Now, after finishing tied for last in the FedEx St. Jude Championship at Southwind, he's running out of time.

It's been a largely poor year for the Irishman, who is without a top-10 finish anywhere and has fallen outside the top 30 in the FedEx Cup standings. It therefore feels like the BMW Championship is vital: play well enough to reach East Lake and he'll have shown form plus added four more rounds to his season; fail to do so and perhaps not even an impromptu trip back to Europe could save him.

Power was an even-money chance when Sky Bet closed their Ryder Cup team market in mid-June. His prospects now must be significantly lower than they were then.

Sepp Straka

As Power's hopes have faded, Straka has appeared one of the men most likely to capitalise. Now a two-time PGA Tour winner himself after that dazzling and dramatic finish to the John Deere Classic, he supplemented that effort with a share of second in the Open, his second major top-10 of the year. Those are seriously compelling credentials.

However, the trouble with Straka is that he's wildly inconsistent. This time last year he lost a play-off at Southwind having played miserably for months, and now the reverse has happened – his run of red-hot form came to an abrupt end with a missed cut in the 3M Open followed by a share of 63rd last week.

Although his place at East Lake is all but secure, suddenly his place in the Ryder Cup side might not be.

Should Straka finish near to last again in the BMW Championship, he'll start near to last at East Lake, where a handicap system is employed. That would make it very difficult for him to leave a positive impression at the end of Playoffs which were meant to define the US side, but may have no less significant an impact on the European one.

Tony Finau

One place behind Straka at Southwind, Finau's performance was arguably more encouraging in some ways. At a course which probably doesn't suit him quite as well as Olympia Fields ought to, Finau struck the ball to a decent standard, gaining strokes from tee-to-green thanks largely to his approach play. He was, however, dead last in putting.

That club helped Finau shed his reputation as one of the sport's habitual losers, but there are problems elsewhere, too. His last elite driving performance came in May, his last elite approach play performance a few weeks later in June. One top-10 finish since his sixth PGA Tour win is the outcome and yet at 13th in the FedEx Cup, he could still walk off with the jackpot in a fortnight.

Finau would've been considered a virtual certainty to make this team when he won in Mexico. Three months have passed, during which time Glover, Rickie Fowler and Keegan Bradley have emerged as wildcard options, with Homa, Spieth, Young and Morikawa all enhancing their own claims in some way. Finau needs a big fortnight.

Keegan Bradley

Rickie Fowler is in a similar predicament on paper but my gut feeling is that he'll make the side, whereas Bradley might be in the process of giving Johnson an excuse to leave him out. Since winning, he's gone 21-MC-43, and there's certainly a scenario where two bad weeks could see the case for him suddenly appear weak.

In his favour is the fact it's a two-time season, one of them in designated-event company. But while he played nicely in the first two majors he's not performed in the last two and his win at the Travelers is very much a standout piece of form, his best golf otherwise having come either side of Christmas.

Absent from the side since 2014, Bradley is under real pressure now, not helped by Glover's emergence nor the last thing Thomas did at the Wyndham. He does at least have two weeks to turn things around.

➡➡➡

Rickie Fowler, Cam Young, Sam Burns and any European not in action last week are considered 'as you were'.

Burns' chances felt remote and remain that way.

Young is reportedly set to be selected regardless, while Fowler's hopes are not considered to have taken a significant hit as yet.