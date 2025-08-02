Tracking European Ryder Cup qualification and wildcard picks

Events on the PGA Tour are significantly more lucrative: 500 points to the winner of any of the three remaining and, for instance, 60 points for solo 10th. The equivalent position in Scotland and Denmark over the next fortnight earns just 20 points.

Those remaining on the DP World Tour offer a total of 1,000 (Nexo Championship, Danish Golf Championship) or 1,500 points (British Masters). The latter awards 250 points to the champion and by way of example, that's roughly the gap between players in third and seventh place in the qualification standings. The previous two events award 168 points to the champion down to 2.5 points for finishing 65th.

Tracking the Ryder Cup candidates

RORY MCILROY has already qualified for the Ryder Cup, but after him there are still five places up for grabs. However, it seems certain that the following players either qualify or are selected: JON RAHM, VIKTOR HOVLAND, TOMMY FLEETWOOD, SHANE LOWRY, ROBERT MACINTYRE, TYRRELL HATTON, SEPP STRAKA, LUDVIG ABERG.

Following second place in the Masters and with Team Europe having emphasised the importance of experience, JUSTIN ROSE can also expect to receive the call, as can MATT FITZPATRICK after his fortunes improved in July. This would give Europe a core of 11 players who featured in their dominant Rome victory, leaving one place up for grabs.

Here are the leading candidates for the one remaining spot, listed in order of their position in the standings.

RASMUS HOJGAARD

Next scheduled appearance: Danish Golf Championship

Inside the top six for most of the year having got off to an ideal start when qualifying began, capturing the Irish Open and chasing home McIlroy in the DP World Tour Championship. No solo top-10s in 2025 have seen him fall outside the top six, however, and having failed to advance to the FedEx Cup Playoffs, he will return to Europe for two vital appearances. One is in Denmark, the other at a course where he's won before.

MATT WALLACE

Next scheduled appearance: Danish Golf Championship

Desperate to qualify and got off to a good start with victory in Switzerland last season. A year on, that's the final event before Luke Donald makes his picks and the sense that he's just not timed things perfectly again is hard to shake, although before then he'll go to Denmark where back in 2018 he won brilliantly to make Thomas Bjorn think long and hard about selecting him. Has Bethpage form and bags of experience plus a PGA Tour win.

THOMAS DETRY

Next scheduled appearance: FedEx St Jude Championship

Among the European rookie options he's highest on the FedEx Cup having won in Phoenix back in the spring. Just one top-20 finish since means qualification hopes now appear slim, although does have at least two big-value PGA Tour events to work with and if he plays well enough to reach the TOUR Championship, that could be enough. Has the game for Bethpage and plenty of stateside experience now.

JORDAN SMITH

Next scheduled appearance: Nexo Championship

Arguably the most likely non-PGA Tour member to make the side, having amassed seven top-10 finishes since qualification began. At least two of those have seen him pass up big chances to win and performances under pressure not always impressive, and while he does have a stateside major top-10 that was back in 2017. Probably needs to win but is among the few realistic candidates playing in Scotland.

NIKLAS NORGAARD

Next scheduled appearance: Danish Golf Championship

Looked a potential flier option when winning the British Masters last year and finishing the season strongly, with his awesome power a big advantage at Bethpage. Has played better than his lowly FedEx Cup ranking might suggest this time round but a long way down nonetheless and not even a successful defence at the Belfry will be enough, unless it's followed by another strong bid for the title a week later in Switzerland.

AARON RAI

Next scheduled appearance: FedEx St Jude Championship

Bases himself in Florida and almost total focus on the PGA Tour means he's not spent much time in the spotlight, but having comfortably made the FedEx Cup Playoffs it's been a solid campaign. Will need a good performance in the FedEx St Jude Championship to make event two of those Playoffs, but should he fail to advance could return to Europe for the final two events of qualifying. The second of them takes place at the Belfry, which is very close to home.

THORBJORN OLESEN

Next scheduled appearance: Danish Golf Championship

Probably wouldn't come into calculations but for the fact he's played in the Ryder Cup before, yet having failed to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs and not entered the Nexo Championship, needs nothing short of a win in his homeland followed by two more big performances to turn Donald's head now.

RASMUS NEERGAARD-PETERSEN

Next scheduled appearance: Danish Golf Championship

Second on both the DP World and PGA Tour this year to demonstrate his clear potential and already one of the best ball-strikers in Europe, one who was blooded in the Team Cup. Can't qualify having not entered the Nexo Championship and almost certainly set to come up short despite strong US Open performance. Deadly when he makes the weekend but missed cuts (six in 14 starts this year) his undoing.

MARCO PENGE

Next scheduled appearance: Nexo Championship

A big-hitter who can putt the lights out, who is in the form of his life, who has won this year and recently contended for a Rolex Series event featuring stars of the PGA Tour, there's a lot to like about Penge on paper. Still, wonder if this comes two years too soon: he would need to just about win all three remaining qualification events to get close to making the team automatically, after all. Should he continue to play well might be the best of the X-factor options but doubtful Donald takes such a risk, even if he has the sort of power that would come in handy.

HARRY HALL

Next scheduled appearance: FedEx St Jude Championship

Wouldn't have been on many radars at the beginning of qualification despite having won the low-key ISCO Championship on the PGA Tour last July. Since then has improved to become a consistent feature on leaderboards without ever really looking like he'll add to his tally. Short-game a big weapon but sense is that he's too much of an afterthought, and hasn't quite forced Luke Donald to take him seriously despite looking good on paper. Like Detry, may need to get to East Lake but has a fighting chance to do so.

NICOLAI HOJGAARD

Next scheduled appearance: FedEx St Jude Championship or Danish Golf Championship

Finally, with Laurie Canter and Eugenio Chacarra not having kicked on from their early-season wins, Kristoffer Reitan's hot streak surely far too little, too late, Matti Schmid set to fail to make the FedEx Cup Playoffs and Stephan Jaeger seemingly not part of plans, perhaps the last viable option from the qualification standings is Nicolai Hojgaard. He's started to play better lately and featured in Rome, which means Donald could feasibly turn to the exact same 12 who won for him two years ago. Not sure he did enough in that debut.

ALEX NOREN

Next scheduled appearance: TBC

Another veteran of the 2018 side and having returned from injury with such a strong US PGA performance, has undoubtedly been in the back of Donald's mind and represents the real wildcard option. Hasn't managed to kick on from that but did close the PGA Tour regular season with two strong performances. If Donald is still open to the idea, surely he asks Noren to play in Denmark, a tournament he's not yet entered for. Take that as a hint one way or another.