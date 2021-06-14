Torrey Pines South Course: Hole-by-hole guide to US Open host venue

1st, 446 yards, par 4

A slight dogleg right where the two bunkers on the right are a 295-yard carry and the one on the left 290 yards to reach. The green is set at an angle with more sand either side.

2nd, 387 yards, par 4

Bunkers to be negotiated down the fairway and around the green again, with positioning of the tee shot crucial to set up a birdie chance. Putting surface has a tier in it and is much wider at the back.

3rd, 195 yards, par 3

Pacific Ocean in the background and real trouble left, right or long. A bunker guards the front and green is split-level, allowing for some devilish pin placings.

4th, 486 yards, par 4

Hole runs along the clifftop. Temptation therefore is to aim a bit further right, but two bunkers lie in wait. Pear-shaped green where par is a real achievement when the flag is tucked over the trap short left.

5th, 452 yards, par 4

Turning back the other way a straight drive is needed to avoid the trees lining both sides. Green set at an angle once more, with a steep drop into a bunker on the right and a shelf on the left.

6th, 515 yards, par 4

Hole turns sharply right around the 280-yard mark, with a series of bunkers on the outside of the corner and trees and scrub area on the right. Entrance to the green narrows in and there are fall-offs into sand both sides.

7th, 460 yards, par 4

A sweeping dogleg right again, with the view of the green obscured by trees if the drive is even slightly right of centre. Tough, tiered green to hit because the angle of it means there is little depth to work with.

8th, 173 yards, par 3

Wide, but narrow target with bunkers front and back and a ridge running all across the green. Framed by trees and that can make judging the wind much harder.

9th, 609 yards, par 5

Two big hits just to get somewhere close to the green and not one where you want to be tangling with the rough. Long, thin green once more set at a slight angle and on two levels.