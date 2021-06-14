Torrey Pines South Course: Hole-by-hole guide to US Open host venue

Hole-by-hole guide to the South Course at Torrey Pines, venue for the 121st US Open from June 17-20.
A slight dogleg right where the two bunkers on the right are a 295-yard carry and the one on the left 290 yards to reach. The green is set at an angle with more sand either side.
Bunkers to be negotiated down the fairway and around the green again, with positioning of the tee shot crucial to set up a birdie chance. Putting surface has a tier in it and is much wider at the back.
Pacific Ocean in the background and real trouble left, right or long. A bunker guards the front and green is split-level, allowing for some devilish pin placings.
Hole runs along the clifftop. Temptation therefore is to aim a bit further right, but two bunkers lie in wait. Pear-shaped green where par is a real achievement when the flag is tucked over the trap short left.
Turning back the other way a straight drive is needed to avoid the trees lining both sides. Green set at an angle once more, with a steep drop into a bunker on the right and a shelf on the left.
Hole turns sharply right around the 280-yard mark, with a series of bunkers on the outside of the corner and trees and scrub area on the right. Entrance to the green narrows in and there are fall-offs into sand both sides.
A sweeping dogleg right again, with the view of the green obscured by trees if the drive is even slightly right of centre. Tough, tiered green to hit because the angle of it means there is little depth to work with.
Wide, but narrow target with bunkers front and back and a ridge running all across the green. Framed by trees and that can make judging the wind much harder.
Two big hits just to get somewhere close to the green and not one where you want to be tangling with the rough. Long, thin green once more set at a slight angle and on two levels.
Bunkers start at 270 yards on both sides, with the hole turning left to a green tightly guarded by more sand left and right. Demands great accuracy with both the drive and the approach.
The stream cutting across short of the green ought not to be a problem for the world’s best, but the contours of the putting surface can create all sorts of difficulties.
Tough tree-lined hole down towards the ocean. Bunker on the right cuts into the fairway at 275 yards and the green falls away on both sides. When flag is back left, par is a great score.
Turns away from the ocean and plays longer than its yardage because of the climb. Cluster of bunkers on the right and five more protect the green, virtually cutting off the entrance. Slopes make it harder to get close when hole is cut back left or right.
Dramatic hole with danger all the way down the left and beyond a green set at an angle. Far from the longest par four, but it could see the highest scores.
Tree-lined hole where a drive favouring the left-hand side of the fairway creates a much better approach angle to the two-tiered green. May also be stretched to 513 yards by using a new tee.
Really challenging par three, especially when it plays into the wind. Scrubland and cliffs lie just beyond the green, which has bunkers on both sides and a shelf running across.
Trouble down the length of the left side, but straying too far right leaves a much more demanding second to a green with a tiny entrance between two bunkers and all manner of contours.
Bunkers left and right, but the real feature of the hole is the lake short of the green. Safety-first option is to lay up short, but many could be tempted by the risk-reward nature of a hole which could make or break the day.