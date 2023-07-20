Tommy Fleetwood shares lead in the Open; Rory McIlroy stays in touch

Tommy Fleetwood rode a wave of home support to the top of the leaderboard in pursuit of a first major title in the 151st Open Championship.

Roared on by a partisan crowd at Royal Liverpool, the 32-year-old from Southport carded an opening 66 to share the clubhouse lead with South African amateur Christo Lamprecht and Emiliano Grillo on five under par. France’s Antoine Rozner and Spain’s Adrian Otaegui were a shot behind along with Brian Harman, with former champion Stewart Cink – who denied Tom Watson a fairytale victory at Turnberry in 2009 – on three under alongside the likes of US Open champion Wyndham Clark, Max Homa, and Alex Noren. Rory McIlroy kept his hopes alive with a level-par 71 thanks to two late birdies and a fine par save at the 18th hole, where he'd taken two to get out of a greenside bunker. He's one back of Scottie Scheffler and both remain prominent in the betting. 'It means a lot' Fleetwood revelled in the support of the large galleries in what will be an emotional week, with Friday marking the first anniversary of the death of his mother Sue. “It really was a great day,” Fleetwood said after a round containing six birdies and a solitary bogey. “To get that support all day was amazing. If you’re not going to enjoy this atmosphere and these experiences then what’s the point? Make sure you have the time of your life out there.

Loved hearing you all out there today!! More of the same please @TheOpen pic.twitter.com/SxqNfUmHeN — Tommy Fleetwood (@TommyFleetwood1) July 20, 2023

“Being this close to home is the coolest thing and I’m so grateful to everyone that cheers me on. I am one of them, one of the guys that’s out there. I’m a fan of the game. I’m from this area. To feel that support, it means a lot. “Of course throughout the day, you can easily put too much pressure on yourself. You can easily try too hard. But just having that support and people egging you on just pushes you on.” Fleetwood has yet to register a win this season despite some excellent performances, including carding a 63 in the final round of the US Open for the second time in his career. He also lost out in a play-off in the RBC Canadian Open when home favourite Nick Taylor holed from 72 feet for an eagle on the fourth extra hole. “It’s much better having good results than getting kicked in the teeth all the time when you feel like you’re working so hard and you’re doing the right things,” he added. “I enjoy the game, and I enjoy trying to get better. At the moment we’re obviously in this period where I have to be patient and trusting in what we’re doing. “There’s times where it could go either way, and it hasn’t gone my way yet. Hopefully it’ll be my turn soon.”

Tommy Fleetwood's first round was his best opening round ever in The Open.



Enjoy @TommyFleetwood1's 66 in 60 seconds. pic.twitter.com/hQooJ7FJsD — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2023

McIlroy meanwhile was relieved not to undo the hard work which saw him carve out a platform as he bids to repeat his victory at the course nine years ago. “You are just hoping to make par somehow and get out of there,” said McIlroy of the final hole. “I got lucky because that ball could have gone into a deeper part of my footprints and I could have been there all night. It was a really good par in the end. “I was probably hoping for a bit more at the start of the day but, overall, two over through 12 – to get it back to even for the day, I’m pretty pleased with that. “I could have let that round get away from me but I didn’t with the two birdies on the back nine.”

Could this be a pivotal moment?



The challenge and drama of links golf. Encapsulated by @McIlroyRory. pic.twitter.com/KqZHhIm9ZP — The Open (@TheOpen) July 20, 2023