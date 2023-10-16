The 21-year-old edged Adam Hadwin by one shot in Las Vegas and now rises to 11th in world rankings.

Kim finished on 20 under par at TPC Summerlin after a five-under 66 in the final round while Canadian Hadwin shot a four-under 67 on the last day.

The South Korean's second straight Shriners Children's Open crown adds to the 2022 Wyndham Championship, which he won by five strokes for his maiden PGA Tour triumph.

Coley wrote in his pre-tournament preview: "Kim has finished inside the top 25 in every start since the Scottish Open, including sixth last time out in France following a good Wentworth debut, and this improvement aligns with his rediscovering of the putting form that saw him win twice in four starts this time last year.

"I also think there's a potential reason his price is bigger than I expected – a case of mistaken identity. Bookmakers had him down as playing in the KJ Choi Invitational last week under his Korean name, Joohyung Kim. That player shot rounds of 79 and 83 to miss the cut by miles, and there would be a worry about the flight, too.

"However, it's not Tom Kim. The player in question is clearly a different person, with a different face, date of birth, clothing manufacturer and whatever else. Unless there's a mistake on the Korean Tour's website, Tom Kim last played in France and he played very well, too.

"Refreshed for this, which is a key advantage over his main market rival, he can make a successful first PGA Tour title defence having been denied that opportunity at the Wyndham by the injury he sustained at Hoylake."