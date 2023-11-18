Sporting Life
Tiger Woods
Tiger Woods set to play Hero World Challenge at Albany later this month

By Sporting Life
18:10 · SAT November 18, 2023

Tiger Woods will begin his latest comeback at the Hero World Challenge, his first competitive start since undergoing ankle surgery in the spring.

Woods was last seen in action at the Masters, where he withdrew during the third round.

Woods then ankle surgery in New York to address a problem caused by a previous fracture of his talus, which forced him to skip the Open Championship.

In recent weeks, rumours of an imminent return had been cultivated by videos of Woods caddying for his son, Charlie, in a four-round junior tournament.

The Hero World Challenge is a tournament supported by Woods' charitable foundation, one he won five times between 2001 and 2011.

Viktor Hovland has won the last two editions and will feature in another high-class, limited field.

