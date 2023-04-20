He now looks highly likely to be out of this year's majors and questions will again be raised about how long the 15-time major champion can continue to compete at the highest level.

But he had an operation on Wednesday in New York, with the surgeon performing a subtalar fusion procedure to address the problem caused by a previous fracture of his talus – a bone in the ankle joint.

The 47-year-old had to pull out of the Masters midway through the third round earlier this month, which he attributed to plantar fasciitis.

A statement on Woods’ social media channels read: “Earlier today, Tiger underwent a subtalar fusion procedure to address his post-traumatic arthritis from his previous talus fracture.

“It was performed by Dr Martin O’Malley at HSS Sports Medicine Institute in New York City. He has determined the surgery to be successful.

“Tiger is currently recovering and looks forward to beginning his rehabilitation.”

Woods feared his leg would have to be amputated due to the serious injuries he suffered in a car accident in Los Angeles in February 2021.

He made a remarkable return to action 14 months later and finished 47th in the Masters, but withdrew from the US PGA following a third-round 79 and did not contest the US Open before missing the cut in the 150th Open Championship at St Andrews.

Bill Mallon, a former PGA Tour golfer and now orthopedic surgeon, says the prospect of Woods playing in this summer's Open at Hoylake is effectively zero.

"Can he play golf again? Yes, but that’s at least six months to a year in the future," tweeted Mallon.

"His tournaments for 2023 are likely over, and I would not be surprised to not see him play again until Augusta 2024."