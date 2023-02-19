The Dane started the day with a two-shot advantage before making birdies at the first, second and sixth to stretch his lead.

Six successive pars opened the door for playing partner Nicolai Højgaard who closed the gap to two but Olesen replied with three consecutive birdies from the 13th to all but seal the deal.

He had to make a good par save at the following hole, the 16th, having missed the fairway with his tee-shot but, after a long wait at the 17th tee, Olesen safely found the island green before two-putting for par and he also parred the last to card a bogey-free 66 and finish the tournament four clear on 24 under par.

The win continues the 33-year-old's impressive record of converting 54-hole leads into victories, having now achieved the feat six times on the DP World Tour.

Olesen, whose previous victory had come at last year’s Betfred British Masters hosted by Danny Willett, was delighted to return to the winner's circle.

"It's very special," he told europeantour.com.

"Obviously the British Masters win was incredible, with my family, and it had been a long time since I won the last time.

"But equally this one, all the hard work and all the sacrifice from my wife. It's really nice.

"It felt really good today, felt steady, I felt like I was in control and I just enjoyed playing golf today, which was very nice."

Yannik Paul finished in second while two shots back were Joost Luiten and Alexander Knappe in a tie for third.