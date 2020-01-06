Sentry Tournament of Champions: Justin Thomas beats Patrick Reed & Xander Schauffele in Hawaii play-off

Day Four report

Justin Thomas claimed the 12th PGA Tour win of his career by securing his second Sentry Tournament of Champions title after a play-off win over Patrick Reed and Xander Schauffele.

It took three extra holes to separate the three Americans in Hawaii after a dramatic finish to a tough tournament as players had to battle through testing winds throughout.

Four birdies in a row gave Thomas a two-shot lead over Schauffele that he held until the 16th, when Thomas carded a bogey to cut his lead to just one.

On the par-five 18th it looked like Thomas had thrown it away when he could only make a six, but Schauffele missed a seven-foot putt for the victory to send the event to a play-off.

Reed then missed a couple of chances to take the title in the play-off before Thomas eventually sealed the victory, which came with a huge sense of relief.

“The emotions and how I was winning and then I was barely winning and then I was losing and then I barely got in a play-off - that takes a lot out of you. I probably don't seem as elated as I might be or as I would hope to be,” Thomas said.

“But it'll just take a little bit. Once I get back to the hotel hopefully with my family, I'll be able to enjoy it a little bit and we'll talk about it. But relief is definitely a word that comes to mind.

“I truly felt like through 15 holes it was one of the best rounds I had played. I was in such control tee to green. I was putting it beautifully, my irons were awesome, and I hit a really good drive on 16, just the wind took it more, and then 18 was just a disaster. I really didn't hit very many good shots on the hole. But it worked out.”

Day Three report

Xander Schauffele maintained his one-shot lead at the Sentry Tournament of Champions in Hawaii.

The defending champion finished the day with four birdies and two bogies in a two under 71, and is well placed to become only the third player to win twice in a row at this Kapalua Resort event.

Though the 71 might have been a slight disappointment after rounds of 69 and 68, Schauffele is still on top of the leaderboard on 11 under, followed by fellow American Justin Thomas.

England's Paul Casey is in joint 17th on four under, while Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell is joint 26th on evens.