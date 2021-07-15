Golf betting tips for The Open: Preview and best bets for second round of golf's Open Championship

Ben Coley looks ahead to the second round of the Open Championship, where Christiaan Bezuidenhout can again win his three-ball.

Golf betting tips: The Open Championship round two 1pt double Justin Thomas and Rory McIlroy to win their three-balls at 4.95/1 (Sky Bet, BoyleSports) 2pts Christiaan Bezuidenhout to beat Min Woo Lee and Sam Horsfield at 6/5 (Sky Bet) 4pts Padraig Harrington to beat Brad Kennedy and Sam Forgan at 10/11 (Sky Bet) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

Thomas to beat Fleetwood and Scott (1009 BST) It's a shame that the Open Championship remains a little behind the times when it comes to data and statistics. Most of the old-fashioned elements of this great event are charming but there's no good reason for antiquated stats when everyone could be more enlightened, better informed, by numbers which we can easily access for minor events but not a couple of the majors. At least there's a route to strokes-gained information at the Masters, whereas at the Open, if there is one, it would be fair to say me and most of the golf betting public do not know of it. Instead we know about driving accuracy, putts per round, sand saves and greens hit, but nothing of who was most effective off the tee or on the greens, who hit the best approaches, whose short-game really was sharp. For that reason I'm going to focus on what I saw on Thursday, which means the marquee groups in the morning, as well as an inside word on which there's more further down. Before that, JUSTIN THOMAS looks overpriced at 6/4 in places and 11/8 with plenty to beat Tommy Fleetwood and Adam Scott. This is a classic overreaction to one round, in my mind at least, and suddenly because of 18 holes, we're supposed to consider Fleetwood the equal of Thomas. They're ranked 35th and third in the world and while Fleetwood's links smarts count for a lot, and are why he made my staking plan before the event, that doesn't justify making this each-of-two. My impression was that Thomas struggled badly on the greens but otherwise played quite nicely in the first round. That's in part backed up by the fact he ranked second in greens, itself a welcome upturn, and I suspect strokes-gained approach data would confirm that his irons have sharpened considerably from Scotland last week. I'll be happy enough if Fleetwood bosses this match and moves into the top five or so ahead of the weekend, having done really well to shoot 67 in tougher afternoon conditions, a round which roughly matches that of tournament favourite Jordan Spieth if we adjust for scoring difficulty. He'll need to sharpen up a little off the tee but signed off with an excellent birdie and is of course respected. I simply don't believe he's Thomas's equal under any conditions, and certainly not because of one round in which Thomas made nothing bar a long one early doors. The American has a fine attitude and I can see him producing one of the best scores of the morning wave on Friday.