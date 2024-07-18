The Open Championship day one: Shane Lowry second after opening round; Rory McIlroy 13 behind

Lowry carded a flawless 66 to lie second to surprise leader Daniel Brown, after McIlroy struggled to an opening 78.

It was a contrast which immediately brought to mind the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush, when Lowry started with a 67 on his way to the Claret Jug and McIlroy’s chances were blown away with a 79.

“It was enjoyable,” Lowry, who made birdies on the fourth, seventh, eighth, 11th and 18th, told Sky Sports.

“I got off to a bit of an iffy start and holed a couple of nice par putts early on and then I was off and running.

“I try not to think about it [2019] too much now. I holed a putt to go into the lead and I thought ‘It’s the first time I’ve led The Open in five years’.

“No matter what I do that week in Portrush will always have a special place in my heart. I love that place and I love this tournament.”