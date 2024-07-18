The Open Championship day one: Shane Lowry second after opening round; Rory McIlroy 13 behind

Shane Lowry made the ideal start to his bid for a second Open title as Rory McIlroy effectively wrote off his chances of doing the same at Royal Troon.
Lowry carded a flawless 66 to lie second to surprise leader Daniel Brown, after McIlroy struggled to an opening 78.
It was a contrast which immediately brought to mind the 2019 Open at Royal Portrush, when Lowry started with a 67 on his way to the Claret Jug and McIlroy’s chances were blown away with a 79.
“It was enjoyable,” Lowry, who made birdies on the fourth, seventh, eighth, 11th and 18th, told Sky Sports.
“I got off to a bit of an iffy start and holed a couple of nice par putts early on and then I was off and running.
“I try not to think about it [2019] too much now. I holed a putt to go into the lead and I thought ‘It’s the first time I’ve led The Open in five years’.
“No matter what I do that week in Portrush will always have a special place in my heart. I love that place and I love this tournament.”
A downbeat McIlroy had earlier dismissed his chances of mounting a challenge for a fifth major title after a costly run of holes around the turn.
McIlroy was level par after seven holes before running up a double bogey on the signature par-three eighth, the Northern Irishman’s first attempt to escape a bunker on the Postage Stamp coming back to his feet.
With the back nine playing downwind McIlroy was hopeful of repairing the damage, only to drive out of bounds on the 11th to run up another double bogey and eventually finish seven over par, 12 shots behind Lowry.
According to statistician Justin Ray, lead data analyst at KPMG Performance Insights, 87 per cent of Open winners since 1960 have been within four shots of the lead after the first round.
Asked if he could make up the ground he had conceded, there was a lengthy pause before McIlroy said: “I mean, all I need to focus on is tomorrow and try to make the cut. That’s all I can focus on.”
Instead it was Englishman Brown who led the way after a closing birdie as the later starters appeared to enjoy the best of the weather in Ayrshire.
Xander Schauffele was one of them and the PGA champion shot a two-under 69 to trail by four, one ahead of world number one Scottie Scheffler.