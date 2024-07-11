If the defining image of the previous generation is Tiger Woods' iconic punch of the air, then the defining image of this one will be something that takes a little more imagination.

The golfer isn't as important – take your pick from a dozen – and they're neither celebrating nor in full flight. This image is captured before they've even struck the first shot on that hole, but after the swing. They're bending down now, to pick up a tee peg. The ball is about a third of the way to its destination, and its movement is being tracked by a bright-coloured line on the television screen. The golfer didn't need to watch, because he knew from the moment he hit it that he could find his ball quite easily, by wandering down the fairway in front of him until around the 320-yard mark. It'll be there, somewhere. And if he's lucky, he'll be able to pop that very same tee peg back in the ground, pick up the adjacent ball, toss it to his caddie to have it cleaned, and replace it close to where he found it. Everything clean, everything clinical.

Tommy Fleetwood reaches down for the tee

This is golf as we know it in the year 2024 and in May, it escaped the PGA Tour and made its way to Valhalla for the PGA Championship. There, some of the finest modern golfers bludgeoned there way into a thrilling Sunday conflict which ended with one of the most reliable PGA Tour players of them all, Xander Schauffele, a newly-minted major champion. He deserved it because he earned it and will forever be known as such. History won't, and perhaps shouldn't, waste time trying to shackle the details as they slowly escape. That shouldn't stop us pondering a question which arrived in the aftermath, when it was suggested that Valhalla had tested players' skill to a higher degree than most courses, because the higher-skilled players stretched their advantage over those of lower skill. This is absolutely true, with one important caveat: these skill profiles which tell us who are the higher-skilled players rely almost entirely on tour golf. There is no other way to judge players than the tournaments they take part in. I wonder though, what if? What if it so happened, because of forces beyond the sport's control, that golf had found its modern home in its original one, in the UK and Ireland? What if it so happened that the often claustrophobic courses of Japan, the high altitude of South Africa, the biting winds of Scandinavia, instead housed HQ? And if that's all too hypothetical to be worth a moment's consideration, what if golf's custodians had acted quicker and limited the scope of club and ball technology? What if the size of the driver head had not been allowed to double? What if the Bridgestone Golf engineer who collaborated with Tiger Woods to change the game at the turn of the century had a different set of constraints within which to work? There is a strong argument, purveyed by Woods and by Rory McIlroy, that players of their calibre would have benefited in the long-term (Woods, of course, benefitted hugely from technology changes in the short-term); that their ability, often described as 'natural', would allow them to separate when others are finding it harder to control spin with off-centre strikes. Few would argue with it – in some ways, this a sad reality of what we have instead. It is nevertheless true that two conditions – where golf is played and what it is played with – have had an enormous effect on the sport as it is today. While unfair to categorise the PGA Tour as a collection of shootouts played across a rotation of near-identical courses, there are few which are not routinely overpowered. Only on a handful of par-fours, often thanks to some sort of hazard, are second shots played with more than a seven-iron. Golf courses are running out of ways to challenge players who are taught to swing hard and work on their wedge games. And then, a month after the PGA Championship, along came Pinehurst's No2 Course. It shares almost nothing in common with the PGA Tour venues either side; Valhalla, almost everything. Balls bounced, left and right. They rolled and rolled and came to rest where they came to rest, long since beyond the control of the player who sent them on their way. Scottie Scheffler talked about how uncomfortable it made him, the world's best and most comfortable golfer. It was by some way his worst performance of the year. Where on the PGA Tour, his small misses are minimised, here they could be magnified. That threat alone presented an almost entirely new challenge.

Scottie Scheffler said he found it hard to manage his misses at Pinehurst because of the wiregrass off the fairways.



It messed with him on the tee, not knowing where to miss and that he could be perfectly fine or totally screwed depending on the lie. pic.twitter.com/RDE4fKku8J — Paul Hodowanic (@PaulHodowanic) June 19, 2024