Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Grand National
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Free BetsNew!
Fast Results iconFootball Fixtures And Results iconLogged Out icon
golf icon
Sports Home
Golf
Tennis
Snooker
Darts
NFL
Cricket
Boxing & MMA
Other Sports
Conditions became unplayable at Augusta on Saturday
Conditions became unplayable at Augusta on Saturday

The Masters suspended midway through third round due to heavy rain; Sunday restart at Augusta National

By Sporting Life
20:31 · SAT April 08, 2023

Play at the Masters Tournament was suspended due to heavy rain on Saturday and will not resume until Sunday, with the leaders not yet halfway through round three.

After the conclusion of round two on Saturday morning, officials at Augusta got back on schedule only for further rain to render the golf course unplayable at shortly after 3pm local time.

Players were immediately informed that they would not return to the course until Sunday morning, when the forecast is much better. It is hoped that the tournament will still finish on time.

When the horn blew, Brooks Koepka led by four shots to Jon Rahm, though the leader had 11 feet for par at the seventh with Rahm slightly closer and set to putt for birdie.

Amateur Sam Bennett is seven behind but still alone in third place as challengers failed to emerge on a miserable Saturday afternoon, although Matt Fitzpatrick and Patrick Cantlay both moved into the top five having been three-under for their rounds.

Like what you've read?
Share
Tweet
Email
Link

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....