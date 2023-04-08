After the conclusion of round two on Saturday morning, officials at Augusta got back on schedule only for further rain to render the golf course unplayable at shortly after 3pm local time.

Players were immediately informed that they would not return to the course until Sunday morning, when the forecast is much better. It is hoped that the tournament will still finish on time.

When the horn blew, Brooks Koepka led by four shots to Jon Rahm, though the leader had 11 feet for par at the seventh with Rahm slightly closer and set to putt for birdie.

Amateur Sam Bennett is seven behind but still alone in third place as challengers failed to emerge on a miserable Saturday afternoon, although Matt Fitzpatrick and Patrick Cantlay both moved into the top five having been three-under for their rounds.