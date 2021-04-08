The Masters betting tips: Second-round three-balls for Friday April 9

'Like glass' is how Ian Woosnam described the greens on a demanding first day at Augusta National, where, five months after the lowest-scoring renewal in history, a different set of records were under threat. As the afternoon wave approached the turn, their target was the three-under 69s posted by Brian Harman and Hideki Matsuyama. Were they to hold, it would be the first time since 1957 that nobody managed to shoot 68 on Thursday at the Masters.

After a serene start, the morning dew serving to create an illusion of playability, Augusta awoke. The four par-fives, holes two, eight, 13 and 15, offered some form of respite, but combined they were averaging less than a full stroke under-par. Every other hole on the course was playing above its average, with the usual suspects — one, five, 10, 11 — joined by nine, 17, 18 to make for an unrelenting and downright cruel test.

Much of this could have been foreseen, the tournament committee doubtless keen to punish everyone for what Dustin Johnson did here in November. And yet even some of those who'd been at the course preparing were surprised by just how quickly conditions turned, with Woosnam — who has been playing in this for more than three decades — suggesting the greens might already need water.

As I type, the first round remains in progress, but it's striking how many excellent short-games you can find towards the top of his leaderboard. Brian Harman, Webb Simpson, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Patrick Reed... all have the ability to overcome the challenge of stopping their ball somewhat close to the hole when faced with a missed green. So too does Hideki Matsuyama, typically a poor putter but underrated with a wedge in his hand. Of those out later, early moves had been made by Shane Lowry and Marc Leishman, and both these men also qualify.

If this remains the case, we'll get a very different outcome to that which I expected, because of a very different challenge to that which has been presented in recent memory. Much will depend on what organisers elect to do, not only with water but with pins and tees, too. Suffice to say, if they want their tournament to make a typical US Open look like a shootout, they really do have the power to do that.

Hand on heart it's tempting to draw up stumps for a couple of days and see how things unravel, but there's enough juice in KEVIN KISNER's price so he gets the nod to beat Joaquin Niemann and Danny Willett for a second day running (1736 BST).

Siding with first-day winners in three-balls isn't generally a great idea, as the market reacts often quite strongly to what is ultimately one round of golf. In this instance, however, it was a round of golf which likely told us much about what to expect on Friday, and in a short-game contest Kisner beats his two playing partners hands down.

The University of Georgia graduate also hit more greens in the first round and his experience edge (Willett may be a Masters champion, but Kisner has played more rounds at the course) might also have been crucial to beating the Englishman by four, and Niemann by three.