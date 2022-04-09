Ben Coley was in profit with Friday's Masters selections and now looks ahead to the third round, which Scottie Scheffler begins with a five-shot lead.

Golf betting tips: The Masters third round 2pt double Lowry and Niemann both to win their two-balls at 5/2 (Sky Bet) 1pt Patrick Cantlay to shoot the low third round at 25/1 (BoyleSports) 0.5pt e.w. Robert MacIntyre to shoot the low third round at 50/1 (Sky Bet 1/4 1,2,3,4,5) 1pt Sergio Garcia to be the top Spaniard at 2/1 (General) 1pt e.w. J.J. Spaun top debutant at 9/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3) Sky Bet odds | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook SPORTING LIFE RAB: Lowry & Niemann to win 2-balls at 5/2

Scottie Scheffler might not have taken top billing away from Tiger Woods, but with a five-shot lead through 36 holes of the Masters, the world number one is doing a passable impression of the sport's greatest player. Scheffler has been smart and clinical to reach eight-under, missing in the right places, making the big putts, and posing a straightforward question to punters at halfway: Scheffler, or the field? I would take Scheffler, and I'm a bit surprised you can back him at upwards of even-money on the exchanges. There's a long way to go, and Augusta will get firmer and the weather cooler, which could make for a very challenging weekend. But providing he avoids disaster and continues to choose his moments, he has within his sights a number nobody else in the field can reach. Two rounds of 71 and he's surely the Masters champion. But as is the case with Woods, I'm very much content not to tie myself to a position. Scheffler might well win easily but we can all live with missing even-money chances who have to navigate two rounds at Augusta. Woods might well struggle as his body gives way this weekend, but I see no need to bet against someone who has been casting spells here for 25 years. Instead, focus turns to the side markets and I'll start with ROBERT MACINTYRE, a sporting bet to post the lowest round of the day at 50/1. CLICK HERE to back MacIntyre with Sky Bet MacIntyre landed this for us at last summer's Open Championship, starting the day 18th and ending it in eighth. From 23rd, he might just be capable of launching a similar move up the leaderboard and I loved the way he spoke following a battling second round in difficult conditions. Essentially, the Scot promised to take the handbrake off and while that comes with risks which are just about sufficient to avoid backing him at shorter odds for his two-ball with Lee Westwood, in this market it's ideal. A proven big-time performer who has made all eight major cuts, today may be the day he breaks 70 for the first time at a course he's quickly fallen in love with.

In the same market, a small bet on PATRICK CANTLAY also appeals. He carded a third-round 64 here in 2019 and there's been lots to like about his ball-striking so far, the American ranking ninth off the tee and 15th with his approaches. CLICK HERE to back Cantlay with Sky Bet Only an ice-cold putter has kept him away from the final few groups but he looks just about as likely as anyone to shoot the 66 or 67 which might land this bet, starting the round away from the spotlight. He's carded the lowest third-round score in both the Masters and the US Open, both from mid-pack obscurity, and has twice been a shot away from doing so in the US PGA. This is a fun, small-stakes market and should be treated accordingly. Others to consider include Tommy Fleetwood and SERGIO GARCIA, but where the latter is concerned I'd rather take 2/1 that he beats Jon Rahm over the weekend by backing him to be top Spaniard. Rahm has been a bit disappointing and though he charged through the weekend here last year, he hasn't done anything spectacularly so far. By contrast, Garcia is right up there among the best ball-strikers in the field and while some may presume that's always true, it hasn't been of late. He's clicked for a return to Augusta despite having struggled at the course since winning here five years ago. My view is that Garcia will be delighted to have cruised to 23rd place and if he can continue to hit the ball as well as he has been doing, he can win what's a match bet. The pair are currently level, and the gap between them in the market looks far too wide to me.

Two-balls to come but the other side market wager that appeals is JJ SPAUN at 9/1 to be the top debutant. Last week's Texas Open winner is only two shots behind Harold Varner III, who is close to even-money. Spaun leads the remainder by two shots and upwards and with several firms (bet365, Betfair, Paddy Power and others) offering three places, he looks a knocking each-way bet to keep the good times rolling. Spaun has gained strokes across all four categories so far and doesn't look the sort to have expended too much mental energy last week, or indeed celebrated too hard. Friday's two-under 70 was impressive and he looks to have as good a chance as anyone of overhauling Varner in a market which is far more open than it's been priced. As for the two-balls, I was keen to take on Dustin Johnson but not with Kevin Na, and the same is true of Hideki Matsuyama who could be opposable, but plays with Varner. Instead, I'll stick with SHANE LOWRY, who was brilliant in a second-round 68 and can beat Sungjae Im (1940 BST). The Korean arrived here out of sorts and four back-nine bogeys yesterday might be a clue as to which direction he goes over the weekend. Lowry on the other hand has that look in his eye, a man who knows conditions are ideal for him. He has absolutely nothing to fear from the weekend ahead and will relish taking a shot at the leader. I'll be a bit disappointed if he isn't right there come Sunday night, even if Scheffler does prove out of reach. Will Zalatoris to beat Collin Morikawa is tempting but those short misses are indeed haunting him so for a double, take JOAQUIN NIEMANN to beat Danny Willett (1850 BST). Opposing former champions is always somewhat risky but Willett has ridden a hot putter so far and Niemann has been more impressive, particularly in his approach work. He made a careless mistake on 18, but for which he'd been tied for second rather than 10th, but a strong weekend performance is expected now free from playing alongside Woods. CLICK HERE to back the double with Sky Bet

