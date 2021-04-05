Rookie Patty Tavatanakit proves major talent to win ANA Inspiration

Rookie Patty Tavatanakit held off a late charge from Lydia Ko to take the first major of the LPGA season at the ANA Inspiration.

It was the 21-year-old’s first win on the LPGA Tour with a superb 67 on Saturday seeing her enter the final round five shots clear.

An eagle on the par-five second saw her move to 16 under at Rancho Mirage, and two birdies saw her finish on 18 under, two shots clear of Ko.

The New Zealander mounted a late challenge for the title, picking up seven shots on the front nine and three on the way back for a 62, a record low score for a round at the tournament.

Four players were tied for third, seven shots back from Tavatanakit, including Nelly Korda, Sei Young Kim and Nanna Koerstz Madsen.

Inbee Park was among three tied for seventh on 10 under, while England’s Mel Reid finished with a 67 and was tied for 14th on seven under alongside compatriot Charley Hull.