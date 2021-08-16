Report

Talor Gooch claimed his first PGA Tour title at the RSM Classic at Sea Island.

The American finished with six under par for a three shot victory, and he moves up to 33 in the world rankings and has secured a place at the Masters in April.

There was joy for Sporting Life readers too with Tom Hoge finishing 4th - a selection put up each-way at 125/1 by Ben Coley.

Gooch levelled the tournament record of 22 under par 260 which was set by Kevin Kisner in 2014.

He started the day with a three-shot lead over Sebastian Munoz and Ireland’s Seamus Power and started well setting up two birdie putts in the first four holes.

“To finish the fall season off like I just did, it’s a dream come true,” Gooch said, in comments reported by the PGA Tour website.

“This gets me into some tournaments I wasn’t into,” he added.

“But I want to get to the Tour Championship and this puts me a little bit ahead of the ballgame for that journey. The goal is to win the Tour Championship.”

Justin Rose finished in tied 12th place with 12 under and six under par in the fourth round.