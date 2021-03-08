Golf betting tips: Preview and best bets for the PLAYERS Championship

Golf betting tips: The PLAYERS Championship 3pts e.w. Justin Thomas at 20/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10) 2pts e.w. Patrick Cantlay at 22/1 (Paddy Power, Betfair 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10) 1.5pts e.w. Hideki Matsuyama at 35/1 (Betfred 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10) 1pt e.w. Jason Day at 45/1 (General 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10) 1pt e.w. Sungjae Im at 50/1 (Sky Bet 1/5 1,2,3,4,5,6,7,8,9,10) Sky Bet odds - TEN places | Paddy Power | Betfair Sportsbook

A year ago, the PGA Tour stumbled into suspension on an infamous Friday at the PLAYERS Championship, less than 72 hours after a Chainsmokers concert (nope, me neither) in front of massive crowds. C.T. Pan had already withdrawn from one of the most important events on the calendar, but others were to be guided by a Tour whose leadership they trusted. Come Thursday night, it had become clear that that leadership would have its hand forced. On Friday morning, it was made official: the tournament was cancelled. From those ponderous missteps amid chaos worldwide, the Tour has done a good job of first creating a clear path towards resumption, and then getting on with things with so with few hitches — the Nick Watney testing fiasco is a fading memory, and no longer do we hang on tweets from its communications department to find out which players have fallen foul of a positive Covid-19 test this time. Whatever your views on the situation as it stands, whether Joel Dahmen should be able to miss the cut and go and find some strangers to play golf with as he did last week; the apparent bursting of bubbles and a still stark contrast to the protocols of the European Tour, life on golf's biggest and most lucrative circuit is close to normal again. And so here we are, back at Sawgrass, the Tour already working hard to accentuate those undoubted positives. Its job has been made easier by a dizzying start to the year, including but not limited to a Tony Finau play-off loss, Patrick Reed's latest go at interpreting rules, Jordan Spieth's return to form, and Bryson DeChambeau's power — so significant that he managed to convince some very serious people that in aiming 70 yards to the right of a green, he was in fact attempting to drive it.

The stage is set perfectly for a tournament which provides the strongest field of the year, at a familiar, famous and dramatic golf course, for big money and great prestige. The PLAYERS as it is now, marketed expertly and positioned as the best of the rest, is one nobody wants to miss, which has not always been the case. That's why only two of the world's top 50 are absent, and as a result this is probably the hardest event to win on the calendar. One of the most fascinating aspects of this tournament is that it's played at TPC Sawgrass, a tricky, fiddly, devious course which in some ways nullifies the advantage those at the top of the sport have. Tiger Woods won here just twice, Phil Mickelson once, Ernie Els and Vijay Singh never, and even the most recent evidence we have demonstrates how level this playing field is. Yes, Rory McIlroy triumphed in 2019, but in the end he had a single stroke in hand over Jim Furyk, with outsiders Eddie Pepperell and Jhonattan Vegas a further shot behind. Still, it's not insignificant that McIlroy won following a move in the calendar from May to March, and that Dustin Johnson's share of fifth in the same renewal was his best yet. Sawgrass played softer and longer, a point noted by defending champion Webb Simpson, and it wasn't all to do with rain. Then, one year later, Hideki Matsuyama opened up with a nine-under 63, and there were three players behind him who carded rounds of 65. While historical data says March should be tougher than May, since the PLAYERS returned to its old slot that simply has not been the case. I wonder then: might it be possible that the PGA Tour wants to do what it can to ensure its best players can contend more often in its flagship event? Images from an over-seeded Sawgrass suggest it is set to play long and lush once more, despite a dry spell, and perhaps the days of accuracy trumping power as when KJ Choi defeated David Toms, sandwiched between wins for Tim Clark and Matt Kuchar, are no more. Johnson has to be considered at 12/1 given his strike-rate, which is one-in-four since last June's resumption, one-in-seven over the last two years, and one-in-eight if you widen the lens to half a decade. Viewed that way, there's a straightforward case to make for the clear standout player in the sport, especially if that form from 2019 really is more significant than everything before it. The issue I have is that not only is he putting badly, but his driver has been a problem this year, which is why his PGA Tour form reads a modest (for him) T11-T8-T54. Who is the best bet for the PLAYERS? With McIlroy exasperated on Sunday and DeChambeau unlikely to my eye to repeat his Bay Hill heroics here, the two standout candidates from the very top of the betting are Jon Rahm and JUSTIN THOMAS, and I can't get away from the latter at a massive 20/1. Click here to back Justin Thomas with Sky Bet Rahm was lacklustre after a good start in the World Golf Championship won by Collin Morikawa two weeks ago, but there have been strong indications that he's getting used to his new golf ball and the driver in particular. The trouble is his putting has suffered badly since signing for Callaway, and his approach work at The Concession was decidedly poor. For those reasons, Thomas is much preferred and rates a strong fancy to put behind him a turbulent start to the year, that unsavoury episode in Hawaii and the subsequent death of his grandfather surely affecting his play, before Tiger Woods' car accident on the eve of the WGC Workday Championship. Thomas, who has played more golf with Woods than anyone and considers him a good friend, was visibly shaken in the run-up to the event and was virtually out of things by Thursday evening.

500 balls looked tough. How bad can 50 be?! Taking on #ChaseTheAce5050 with @McIlroyRory pic.twitter.com/ZhgsIlUi52 — Justin Thomas (@JustinThomas34) February 23, 2021

In the end then I thought his rally for 15th place was excellent, particularly as he was the worst driver in the field. To overcome that he demonstrated that his key weapons are firing — he's one of the two best iron players in the sport, and ranked second in strokes-gained approach — and following a disjointed preparation I have no trouble making allowances for the problems he suffered off the tee at a new and quirky course. Some would call Sawgrass quirky, and McIlroy admits that it took him many years to accept the course for what it is. Thomas, on the other hand, has always spoken fondly of it, and his attitude towards Pete Dye's conundrum helps explain why he's made all five cuts and made more birdies than anyone since contending on debut in 2015. "It's a place I love," he said last year. "I love the golf course. I think it's just a very well-designed course, tee to green, forces you to work it both ways off the tee and into the green, and obviously it's an extremely deep field with all the top players here, so it's a tournament that when I first came here, I felt like I could have some success at this place." Thomas went on to add another under-par round to his collection with a quiet 71 to start the 2020 edition, and whether you call this his sixth or seventh appearance in the event, he looks ready to follow an established path and put his experience to use. The last 10 first-time winners of this event, i.e. all bar Tiger, had made on average seven prior starts. Clearly, Sawgrass lends itself to experience, and 20 rounds here means Thomas has plenty of it.

Most @PGATOUR wins last 5 seasons



Justin Thomas, 12

Dustin Johnson, 12

Bryson DeChambeau, 8



Most @PGATOUR wins when trailing entering final round, last 5 seasons



Bryson DeChambeau, 5

Justin Thomas, 5

Xander Schauffele, 4 — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) March 7, 2021

Ultimately, this is a rare opportunity to back him at such a price. He is ranked number three in the world and has won at least twice every year since 2017, including at major championship and WGC level. And, on a course where his deadly wedge game should be hugely advantageous, he looks to have an excellent chance to kickstart his season ahead of the Masters next month. Another small reason to like Thomas's chances is that he has quite an eye-catching record on Dye designs, despite limited appearances versus some of his rivals. Even in 2015, at the very start of his professional career, he managed 18th place in the US PGA at Whistling Straits, and he's been eighth and 11th in the RBC Heritage, played at a course which really ought not to be ideal. Also 12th at TPC Louisiana, again in 2015, and having carded a round of 62 at TPC River Highlands, that's a box he very much ticks. Dye form points to Patrick So too does PATRICK CANTLAY, my headline selection for this last year and on his last start, and a player I find difficult to leave out with such generous place terms on offer. Click here to back Patrick Cantlay with Sky Bet Nobody has won this title on the back of a missed cut in almost a quarter of a century, and virtually every winner arrived in very good form — take Choi's sequence of 6-8-3-1 as a clear example, but even 80/1 chance Martin Kaymer was progressing nicely, and shock champion Si Woo Kim had turned a corner in Texas on his previous start. Other than perhaps Tony Finau, nobody in this field has been as consistently excellent as Cantlay of late, and while he did struggle with the putter over the weekend at Riviera, in general every aspect of his game has appeared in good shape since he produced a dazzling final round for second in the American Express, and then contended again at Pebble Beach.

Patrick Cantlay after victory in the Zozo Championship

Form of 22-23-MC in this event might not catch the eye, but on both the first two occasions he contended before poor final rounds, and the fact he led the field in strokes-gained off-the-tee on debut here tells you how comfortable this expert shot-maker is around Sawgrass. Last year, he opened with a five-under 67 and I'm convinced he'd have been in the shake-up come Sunday. One year on and he's improved again, winning the most significant title of his career in the Zozo Championship, where he held off Rahm and Thomas. And, at fifth in bogey avoidance — always key here, though not always so easy to predict — he has the profile of one who should be a regular contender at this course in the years ahead. Certainly, Cantlay is a fan and says it reminds him of Harbour Town, another Dye design upon which he's been very effective. Go back to the very start of his PGA Tour career and he shot 60 as an amateur at River Highlands, and both his manner and the nature of his game should lend itself to a test of patience, which this will remain whichever direction scoring goes. The only question mark I have against his name is the fact he withdrew from the WGC citing dehydration and stomach issues, but that was a fortnight ago and should not be an excuse. Hopefully refreshed after a busy run of contending in his native California, the world number seven appears one of the key contenders here. Young contenders face serious challenge Inexperience is a definite concern for Viktor Hovland and Collin Morikawa, who recently finished first and second at a course where that was not a handicap. Hovland has since disappointed at Bay Hill and having said he's no great fan of Florida courses in general, he's quite easy to overlook despite a four-under 68 on debut here 12 months ago, a score matched by Morikawa as they played alongside each other. It's also something of a worry for SUNGJAE IM, who made his debut here in 2019 and missed the cut, but he's a big enough price to take on board that risk — especially given what he's already achieved in the face of such concerns. Click here to back Sungjae Im with Sky Bet Along with Sawgrass, Augusta and Kapalua are two of the most experience-favouring courses on the PGA Tour, and over the last few months Im has finished second and fifth on his respective debuts at each. Before all this, he played Royal Melbourne exquisitely in the Presidents Cup, and these through-the-bag tests appear ideally suited to his quality, all-round game. It's true that his iron play has gone off the rails a little of late, which is the main concern, but despite that he's been right on the fringes throughout every start so far in 2021 and form of 28-21 since the Tour landed in Florida underlines just how comfortable he is playing golf down here in the south east of the USA.

Sungjae Im played his last 5 holes today in 3-under; now 5-under for the week.



Sungjae has averaged +2.10 strokes gained total per round in his PGA Tour career in Florida, best of any player the last 3 years. — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) March 5, 2021

Certainly, bermuda greens bring out his best and it was nearby in the Honda Classic that he made his breakthrough last year, before finishing third at Bay Hill. That victory came in his third start after a rare break, and I'm hopeful history can repeat; certainly, the way he's driving the ball and putting at present, if his usual approach play were to return he would be a massive factor, especially so at a course like Sawgrass. Form at East Lake and Sedgefield Country Club correlates nicely, and at 45/1 and bigger, with up to 10 places on offer, he's worth sticking with. Last week he was 20/1 and the doubling of his price, while reflective of a significantly stronger field, does stick out when compared to the likes of Spieth and DeChambeau who weren't all that far ahead of him. At a massive price, Mackenzie Hughes makes some appeal having played well on both previous starts here, contended to a point at some of those comparable courses mentioned, and been a fairly consistent factor in strong fields over the past year, ever since chasing home Im in the aforementioned Honda Classic. International appeal in course specialists He's respected along with Emiliano Grillo, who will likely play well without threatening, but I'm compelled to focus more on the front of the market this time with HIDEKI MATSUYAMA and JASON DAY completing the outright staking plan. Matsuyama of course has a score to settle here, having produced a sublime round of 63 only to have it scrubbed off. That was in fact a mere extension of an excellent course record, with five top-25 finishes in six prior visits, largely powered by his trademark ball-striking but also with strong evidence he's more comfortable on these greens than he can be elsewhere. Click here to back Hideki Matsuyama with Sky Bet After a quiet start to 2021, he looks to be coming to the boil at just the right time, having been 15th in the Workday and 18th last week. His ball-striking improved across this fortnight, as did his putting, and it was only some shoddy work around the greens at Bay Hill which kept him just outside the places. Notably, Matsuyama has generally struggled to compete at Arnie's place and his record at Sawgrass is superior. In fact of those to have played each of the last five completed renewals, his is the best adjusted scoring average — and that's ignoring the course record-tying 63 of 2020.

Well, at least Hideki Matsuyama is having a good day. He just tied the TPC Sawgrass course record with a 63, pounding in an eagle on his last hole. #ThePlayers pic.twitter.com/6euf7zI5c0 — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) March 12, 2020