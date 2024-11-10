Sporting Life golf tipster Ben Coley celebrates 45/1 winner as Austin Eckroat triumphs at World Wide Technology Championship

Labelled ‘probably my favourite bet of the week’ by Sporting Life’s golf expert, Eckroat delivered in style with a Sunday 63 to land his second title of a breakthrough PGA Tour season.

Eckroat returned over 80 points to advised stakes and those were supplemented by second place for 70/1 selection Carson Young, who had entered the final round tied for the lead.

Both he and Eckroat began the day with birdies at each of the first two holes but after a blip at the third, Eckroat kicked into overdrive with seven birdies from the fourth to the 12th.

Another from an awkward spot at the par-five 14th, his 10th of the day, had Eckroat four ahead and in full command, his grip on the trophy never loosening over the final four holes, despite a bogey at the final hole.

"That’s some of the best golf I’ve ever played," said Eckroat. "It was automatic out there today.

"I think it validates the season I had, a great way to cap off the year."