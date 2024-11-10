Sporting Life golf tipster Ben Coley celebrates 45/1 winner as Austin Eckroat triumphs at World Wide Technology Championship

Austin Eckroat won the World Wide Technology Championship to land a 45/1 winner for followers of Ben Coley’s golf tips
Labelled ‘probably my favourite bet of the week’ by Sporting Life’s golf expert, Eckroat delivered in style with a Sunday 63 to land his second title of a breakthrough PGA Tour season.
Eckroat returned over 80 points to advised stakes and those were supplemented by second place for 70/1 selection Carson Young, who had entered the final round tied for the lead.
Both he and Eckroat began the day with birdies at each of the first two holes but after a blip at the third, Eckroat kicked into overdrive with seven birdies from the fourth to the 12th.
Another from an awkward spot at the par-five 14th, his 10th of the day, had Eckroat four ahead and in full command, his grip on the trophy never loosening over the final four holes, despite a bogey at the final hole.
"That’s some of the best golf I’ve ever played," said Eckroat. "It was automatic out there today.
"I think it validates the season I had, a great way to cap off the year."
It was Coley’s second 45/1 winner in his last three PGA Tour previews to cap a golden run from mid-summer onwards, which has included others at 20/1, 25/1, 66/1 and 150/1, the latter just a month ago in the Open de France.
And it means five successive years of significant profit are guaranteed with just a handful of events remaining before the Christmas break.
They include two more on the PGA Tour and selections for the Bermuda Championship will be available on these pages, free to read, on Tuesday.