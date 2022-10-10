The 20-year-old claimed a three-shot victory over American duo Patrick Cantlay, who triple-bogeyed the final hole after he and Kim had been tied heading to the 18th, and Matthew NeSmith.

Kim, who also won the Wyndham Championship in August, posted a tournament record-equalling total of 24 under par and was the first player to manage a bogey-free 72 holes on the PGA Tour for three years.

“It’s really amazing,” Kim said on pgatour.com. “A few months ago I didn’t have any status in the US and now, being a two-time winner on Tour, having that place with Tiger, it’s an unbelievable feeling for me.

“It’s an honour for me and it’s definitely a dream come true. I’ve worked really hard and my team has worked really hard to this point, and I’m just really grateful and I’m fortunate to have an opportunity like this.

“I’m having fun playing on the PGA Tour. It’s awesome. I’m a five-year-old at Disneyland for sure.”