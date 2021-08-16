South Korea’s Sungjae Im fired a sizzling last round of nine-under 62 to streak away with the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, who had one PGA Tour victory behind him and tied for second in last year’s Masters, started the last day in sixth place but ended it a winner by a commanding four strokes at 24-under par.

In a bogey-free round, Im sunk a 30-foot putt to claim a birdie on the first hole, followed with another at the fourth, then took seven more birdies in eight holes around the turn including five in a row from the ninth to the 13th, most of them set up with outstanding approach play.

That was enough to ensure victory over American Matthew Wolf, who shot a three-under 68 to take second place a shot ahead of Australian Marc Leishman (63), third-round leader Adam Schenk of the US (70), and Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini, who shot a front nine of just 28 but could not keep that up on the home stretch, finishing with a 64.

England’s Harry Hall was the top-placed Briton, with a closing 68 putting him in a three-way share of eighth place at 17-under.

Scotland’s Martin Laird was a shot back at 16-under after a 66 while Matt Wallace also carded a 66 to finish a further shot back and one stroke ahead of fellow Englishman Danny Willett (68).