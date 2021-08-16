Sporting Life
Horse Racing
Football
Greyhounds
Sports
Tips Centre
Audio & Video
Fast Results iconFree Bets iconLogged Out icon
golf icon
Sports
Golf
NFL
Tennis
Cricket
Boxing / MMA
Darts
Snooker
Other Sports
Sungjae Im celebrates victory at the Shriners Open
Sungjae Im celebrates victory at the Shriners Open

Shriners Children's Open: Sungjae Im shoots 62 to claim victory

By Sporting Life
07:47 · MON October 11, 2021

Leaderboard

-24 Sung-Jae Im

-20 Matthew Wolff

-19 Marc Leishman, Rory Sabbatini, Adam Schenk

-18 Lanto Griffin, Adam Hadwin

-17 Hayden Buckley, Harry Hall, Aaron Wise

South Korea’s Sungjae Im fired a sizzling last round of nine-under 62 to streak away with the Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas on Sunday.

The 23-year-old, who had one PGA Tour victory behind him and tied for second in last year’s Masters, started the last day in sixth place but ended it a winner by a commanding four strokes at 24-under par.

In a bogey-free round, Im sunk a 30-foot putt to claim a birdie on the first hole, followed with another at the fourth, then took seven more birdies in eight holes around the turn including five in a row from the ninth to the 13th, most of them set up with outstanding approach play.

That was enough to ensure victory over American Matthew Wolf, who shot a three-under 68 to take second place a shot ahead of Australian Marc Leishman (63), third-round leader Adam Schenk of the US (70), and Slovakia’s Rory Sabbatini, who shot a front nine of just 28 but could not keep that up on the home stretch, finishing with a 64.

England’s Harry Hall was the top-placed Briton, with a closing 68 putting him in a three-way share of eighth place at 17-under.

Scotland’s Martin Laird was a shot back at 16-under after a 66 while Matt Wallace also carded a 66 to finish a further shot back and one stroke ahead of fellow Englishman Danny Willett (68).

Like what you've read?

MOST READ

Sporting Life
Join for free!
Access to exclusive features all for FREE - No monthly subscription fee
Race Replays
My stable horse tracker
giftOffers and prize draws
newsExclusive content

Next Off

Fixtures & Results

Fetching latest games....