Shaun Norris
Shaun Norris celebrates Steyn City Championship victory on home soil

By Sporting Life
19:14 · SUN March 20, 2022

Leaderboard

-25 Norris

-22 Burmester

-19 Bekker, Schmid

-18 Hansen, Hart du Preez, Pulkkanen

Report

Shaun Norris delighted his home crowd as he claimed his maiden DP World Tour title in dramatic fashion at the Steyn City Championship in Johannesburg.

The 39-year-old began the day with a four-shot advantage but was overtaken at the top of the leaderboard by a charging Dean Burmester after just seven holes on Sunday.

But Norris was able to turn the tide after recording his first birdie of the day at the 11th, carding two more at the 14th and 16th to join Burmester on 24 under par.

A three-shot swing at the 17th, where Norris made a birdie and watched on as Burmester ran up a double bogey, gave Norris breathing space heading down the last and he was able to celebrate a three-shot win with his family on the 18th green.

After signing for a closing 70 to finish the tournament on 25 under, an emotional Norris – who was joined by his baby daughter Riley-Grace – told Sky Sports: “I don’t think words can describe how I feel right now.

“It’s been a tough journey and having my brother on the bag, my wife here, my little girl – splendid, I can’t explain.

“It’s absolutely beautiful doing this in front of my home crowd and in front of my family.”

