“I said to Darren (Reynolds, his caddie) that was a pretty good round of golf. And obviously it’s nice to go up and roll in that putt on the last as well. I’m pretty happy with myself.”

“Felt like I was in control of my ball out there today,” the former Open champion said. “It was nice.

Lowry, who finished third last year, missed from three feet for birdie on the opening hole but ended the front nine with three in a row and eventually signed for an opening 68, equalling his lowest score at Augusta National.

Good 68 from Lowry. Slightly odd one as he rolled in two long putts but missed stacks of shorter chances. Can't complain though, needed that platform and now to hope the rain helps him by hurting others.

Told he had looked comfortable on the course, Lowry joked: “I didn’t feel it. You’re never comfortable on this place.

“Even though I was playing good golf, especially when you go on to the back nine most holes are chances to make birdie and (also) chances to trip you up.

“You just have to stay patient and stay on your game and in your routine and that’s what I did.

“I missed that really short putt on the first, which was a bit of a shock to the system. But I got back on it straight away.

“I think it was important to shoot a good score. I was trying not to put too much pressure on myself to do so, but I knew going into today how important today’s round is because who knows what the next three days are going to hold.”