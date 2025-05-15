Second-round three-ball betting tips for the PGA Championship at Quail Hollow

Ben Coley previews round two of the PGA Championship after a surprising first day at Quail Hollow saw some of the big names struggle.
Golf betting tips: PGA Championship round two
1pt Hatton, Niemann and Matsuyama to win their three-balls at 9/1 (Coral, Ladbrokes)
1pt Lowry and English to win their three-balls at 5/1 (BoyleSports)
0.5pt five-fold Hatton, Niemann, Matsuyama, Lowry and English at 50/1 (General)
We’ll put day one of the PGA Championship down as frustrating.
Outright selections generally played well without producing fireworks – hopefully, both Viktor Hovland and Ludvig Aberg can build on solid platforms today. The rest have work to do and it was galling to see Harris English putt so poorly given that he usually putts so well. Cam Young was -2 to the turn and shot +2 while Kurt Kitayama was among the best ball-strikers but shot the same score.
Even the best result came with a sting in the tail: 80/1 top rest of the world pick Jhonattan Vegas, also selected for his three-ball, leads after round one. Not only did that mean missing a massive winner in that market, but he formed part of a 5/1 double with Tom McKibbin, who teed off on 18 with a two-shot lead but could only dead-heat because his playing partner made a rare birdie.
Majors don’t come along often but the 10 since Cam Smith’s Open win have been frustrating, this one in new ways. Perhaps though Vegas will hang around and land that 80/1 winner and we can forget about missing a first-round leader at twice the price.
My other frustration was with course and coverage, not with a fascinating leaderboard packed with outsiders. The course neither played as expected nor felt anything other than the venue for a PGA Tour event. The coverage severely lacked gravitas, which is a pity. Sky Sports Golf is excellent but I could do without in-jokes while watching a major championship.
I’m not one who necessarily subscribes to the theory that it’s hard to follow up a low round, but I will admit that siding with Vegas again makes me feel uneasy somehow and with Christiaan Bezuidenhout hitting it so well, yesterday’s 5/1 double makes less appeal this time.
Instead I’ll begin with HIDEKI MATSUYAMA, who played nicely for much of the first round and can improve on his 72.
Wyndham Clark’s long-game continues to look vulnerable and with approach play likely to become all the more important, that big weakness of his may be exposed. He does have fond memories of Quail Hollow but his win here two years ago came at a time when he was striking the ball much better than he is now.
Tom Kim rates arguably a bigger threat but his form coming in was very poor and there may have been an element of smoke and mirrors to his promising start. Kim didn’t strike the ball particularly well and of this trio, Matsuyama is comfortably the most likely to take a step forward in that department today.
TYRRELL HATTON impressed me greatly on day one and would be the outright pick at this stage.
His only two blemishes came via short missed putts but he signed off in style and, at three-under, looks set to account for Adam Scott and Will Zalatoris again and make a move.
Hatton was selected antepost at 50s, clearly with fewer places, and having been hitting the ball well again on the LIV Golf circuit lately is set for his best major finish.
The way Quail Hollow played on day one, his distance control could be a huge factor and the only player I'd call a more likely champion at this stage is favourite Scottie Scheffler.
I'll also take JOAQUIN NIEMANN, who can bounce back from an off-day with the driver.
Max Homa's iron play remains a big concern and Lucas Glover's was also very poor, the former US Open champion relying instead on a brilliant day on and around the greens to shoot level par.
Niemann's approach work was excellent and with driver his main weapon I could see it all coming together today as the Chilean looks to rally and make the weekend, hopefully learning a lesson or two he can put to use at Oakmont next month.
Into the evening and while we’d all love to see Luke Donald hang around, Padraig Harrington looks a smashing price to take advantage of an anticipated backwards step.
Martin Kaymer did nothing well in an opening 78 and I would expect Donald to be shooting something in that region today, having ridden his putter to a phenomenal opening round.
Harrington hasn’t been at the top of his game lately but he was solid in an opening 73 and, with a wider view making him a much better player than Donald these days, one round of golf can be overlooked. His advantage off the tee means any downturn on the greens from Donald and the Irishman should win.
Unfortunately, at the time of writing only bet365 have priced this group up and while I'd hope more do at some stage this morning, for now I can't advise a bet with just one firm quoting him. He would though be my strongest fancy were their 8/5 to become more widely available.
Of those who are quoted across the board, SHANE LOWRY and HARRIS ENGLISH appeal most.
Lowry was ill earlier in the week but battled well for a two-over par round which probably should’ve been better, as he made a mess of the easier stretch.
His short-game was also poor and having struck the ball so well, the in-form Lowry looks the most likely winner after Brooks Koepka’s miserable opener. Rickie Fowler, who dead-heated with Lowry on day one, leaned on his short-game to do so.
English was excellent from tee-to-green and with Michael Kim struggling a tad with some injury issues, that makes this three-ball more appealing than it looked earlier in the week.
Thomas Detry is respected but English beat him by two putting horrendously, and he ought to have beaten Kim, too. He loves the way this course sets up and if continuing to demonstrate that in his long-game, he can win this competitive group.
Posted at 0745 BST on 16/05/25
