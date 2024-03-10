Scottie Scheffler wins Arnold Palmer Invitational with flawless final round

The 27-year-old claimed his seventh PGA Tour title and looks in ominous form ahead of next month’s Masters at Augusta as six birdies in a flawless closing 66 turned the final round into a procession.

Scheffler had started the day level with Ireland’s Shane Lowry on nine under par, but was soon three clear as Lowry made a bogey-bogey start and Scheffler birdied the first from 13 feet.

The American made further gains at the sixth, 10th and 11th and any hopes the chasing pack had of a late collapse were extinguished by birdies from 35 feet at the 15th and four feet at the next.

“I played a good round of golf,” Scheffler, who next week defends his Players Championship title at Sawgrass, said on Sky Sports. “Got off to a good start and just did my best to keep things rolling.

“I didn’t look at many leaderboards today; I just tried to stay in my own space and keep pushing.

“As we made the turn on the back nine I knew we had a few-shot lead but I really don’t like this 18th hole to be honest so I needed a big lead going into the 18th and it was a nice one.”

Lowry recovered from his tough start to card a level-par closing 72, but missed out on a share of second as U.S. Open champion Wyndham Clark holed a 25-footer on the last to complete a 70 and finish on 10 under.

Americans Russell Henley and Will Zalatoris were tied for fourth on seven under, with Rory McIlroy’s disappointing 76 seeing him finish outside the top 20.