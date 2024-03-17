Sporting Life
Scottie Scheffler
Scottie Scheffler

Scottie Scheffler defies neck injury to win The PLAYERS Championship with Sunday 64

By Sporting Life
22:19 · SUN March 17, 2024

World number one Scottie Scheffler became the first man in history to successfully defend The PLAYERS Championship on Sunday.

Scheffler birdied the final three holes of round three to get within five shots of the leaders, then fired an eight-under 64 to edge to a one-shot win over Brian Harman, Xander Schauffele, and Wyndham Clark.

Until Saturday's late turnaround it had appeared that Scheffler's persistent neck injury, which had surfaced during round two, would deny him a successful title defence just days after he'd captured the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill.

But a flawless final round, kickstarted by a hole-out eagle at the fourth, proved just enough to leapfrog the leaders and reaffirm his status as the best player in men's professional golf.

Of the three who shared second, including our 66/1 each-way recommendation Harman, it is Schauffele who will once again wonder what might have been.

Ahead with five to play, back-to-back bogeys at holes 14 and 15 left the American staring at another near-miss and despite a birdie at the 16th, his fate was sealed when a six-foot birdie putt at the 17th hole never threatened.

That left Clark as the final challenger but his own birdie try at the last also failed to find the hole, leaving Scheffler to toast a slice of history which saw his Masters odds cut to as short as 5/1.

