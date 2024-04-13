Scottie Scheffler defies double-bogey to take share of lead at the Masters

Scottie Scheffler overcame a mid-round wobble to move back into the lead as he goes in search of a second Masters victory.
The world number one made a blistering start to round three but things threatened to unravel with three dropped shots in two holes around the turn, before an eagle at the 13th transformed his day.
Scheffler added a birdie at the 15th and with all those around him beginning to falter as Augusta began to get firm and fiery, he responded to a bogey at the tough 17th with a rare birdie at the last to post seven-under.
Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa is one back of Scheffler after shooting 69, one of just two sub-70s all day.
Morikawa had earlier missed a short birdie putt to assume control but made amends with par saves at the 17th and 18th holes, giving himself the chance to collect his third major championship and head to the US Open in search of a career grand slam.
Max Homa sits in third after making 17 pars together with just one dropped shot, and he's one ahead of debutant Ludvig Aberg, seeking to become the first man ever to win the Masters on their first major championship start.
Aberg made mistakes at the 14th and 15th holes to fall three adrift, while Homa's long wait for a birdie, which last came at the fourth hole on Friday, will be extended into Sunday's final round.
Scheffler on the other hand made one at the very first hole despite having missed the green, ominously chipping in for a three before a long birdie putt at the third saw him go odds-on.
A bogey at the difficult fourth followed, but it was at the 10th where Scheffler met serious trouble for the first time all week after his approach shot flew the green, before he three-putted from long distance to run up a double-bogey.
Another short miss at the 11th meant he was now three behind, but a vital par save at the following 12th set the stage for an eagle from 30 feet at the 13th, before a birdie at the 15th returned him to the outright lead.
Scheffler could not get up and down from behind the 17th green but, in typical fashion, produced arguably his shot of the day to set up a closing birdie and ensure that he leads Ryder Cup teammate Morikawa by one.
Bryson DeChambeau meanwhile provided a highlights package of his own once again, combining a double-bogey at the 15th with a birdie at the last which saw him hole a wedge shot from the fairway just as his hopes appeared to have gone.
He'll begin the final round with hope restored, but four behind Scheffler, the best player in the sport and the only former Masters champion on the leaderboard.
"It's fun being out here in contention, and I'm excited for tomorrow," he said. And he's not alone.