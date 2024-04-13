Scottie Scheffler defies double-bogey to take share of lead at the Masters

Scottie Scheffler overcame a mid-round wobble to move back into the lead as he goes in search of a second Masters victory.

The world number one made a blistering start to round three but things threatened to unravel with three dropped shots in two holes around the turn, before an eagle at the 13th transformed his day. Scheffler added a birdie at the 15th and with all those around him beginning to falter as Augusta began to get firm and fiery, he responded to a bogey at the tough 17th with a rare birdie at the last to post seven-under.

Eagle for Scheffler. He returns to a tie for the lead. #themasters pic.twitter.com/3mWXrXVTL6 — The Masters (@TheMasters) April 13, 2024

Two-time major champion Collin Morikawa is one back of Scheffler after shooting 69, one of just two sub-70s all day. Morikawa had earlier missed a short birdie putt to assume control but made amends with par saves at the 17th and 18th holes, giving himself the chance to collect his third major championship and head to the US Open in search of a career grand slam. Max Homa sits in third after making 17 pars together with just one dropped shot, and he's one ahead of debutant Ludvig Aberg, seeking to become the first man ever to win the Masters on their first major championship start. Aberg made mistakes at the 14th and 15th holes to fall three adrift, while Homa's long wait for a birdie, which last came at the fourth hole on Friday, will be extended into Sunday's final round.